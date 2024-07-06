Conference held to seek solutions for TOD model in HCMC

A conference themed “Integrated Planning for urban development space through transit-oriented development (TOD)” was held in HCMC on July 5.

Specialists propose HCMC should implement TOD as soon as possible. (Photo: SGGP)

At the conference co-organized by the Vietnam Union of Science and Technology Associations (VUSTA) and the HCMC University of Natural Resources and Environment, domestic and international experts introduced Transit-Oriented Development (TOD) models from countries worldwide, and international experiences, and discussed pilot projects HCMC.

The participants also presented studies evaluating TOD around the station areas of Metro Line 1 (Ben Thanh – Suoi Tien metro route) and the related mechanisms and policies, especially the 2024 Vietnam Land Law is scheduled to take effect on January 1, 2025.

The specialists proposed HCMC should implement TOD and issue a land price determination mechanism for compensation for public investment projects as soon as possible, and examine pedestrian accessibility to transit facilities within 10 minutes of walking time.

Head of the Committee of Economy and Budget of the HCMC People’s Council Le Truong Hai Hieu said that the committee has been delegated to verify the city's urban railway system development project. The plan for urban railway system development aims to attract investors. The most critical concern is the resources required to implement this project.

He hoped that the participating delegates would provide opinions for the implementation of the TOD model, contributing to the city’s urban railway development.

By Quoc Hung – Translated by Kim Khanh