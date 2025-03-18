Concert commemorating musician Trinh Cong Son to take place in Hanoi

A music performance commemorating the 24th death anniversary of musician Trinh Cong Son, one of Vietnam’s most famous and beloved songwriters, will be held at the Hanoi Opera House on March 29-30.

Vietnamese musician Trinh Cong Son is honored on a doodle on google.com on the occasion of his 80th birthday anniversary in 2019. This is the first time Google Doodles has commemorated a Vietnamese talent.

Music lovers will have a chance to enjoy the late musician’s popular songs performed by singers including Duc Tuan, Bui Lan Huong, Minh Thu, Lo Thuy, Tuan Hiep, The Thien, Tlinh, and saxophonist Tran Manh Tuan.

Trinh Cong Son (February 28, 1939–April 1, 2001) was a Vietnamese composer, musician, painter, and songwriter. He is considered one of the most salient figures of modern Vietnamese music.

Composer Trinh Cong Son is internationally influenced widely. He is labeled as “Vietnam’s Bob Dylan” by BBC and “Vietnam’s most beloved singer-songwriter” by the Washington Post.

By Vinh Xuan—Translated by Kim Khanh