Concert commemorating musician Trinh Cong Son to take place in Hanoi

Music lovers will have a chance to enjoy the late musician’s popular songs performed by singers including Duc Tuan, Bui Lan Huong, Minh Thu, Lo Thuy, Tuan Hiep, The Thien, Tlinh, and saxophonist Tran Manh Tuan.
Trinh Cong Son (February 28, 1939–April 1, 2001) was a Vietnamese composer, musician, painter, and songwriter. He is considered one of the most salient figures of modern Vietnamese music.
Composer Trinh Cong Son is internationally influenced widely. He is labeled as “Vietnam’s Bob Dylan” by BBC and “Vietnam’s most beloved singer-songwriter” by the Washington Post.