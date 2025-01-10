Con Dao Airport upgrade plan must be submitted to Prime Minister in Q2

Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha has assigned the Ministry of Transport and the People's Committee of Ba Ria-Vung Tau Province to examine and create a plan for Con Dao Airport for the period 2021-2030, with a vision to 2050.

The upgrade plan for Con Dao Airport must be submitted to the PM in Q2. (Photo: SGGP)

The plan will be submitted to the Prime Minister for approval in the second quarter of 2025.

The People's Committee of Ba Ria-Vung Tau Province has proposed an examination of an upgrade and expansion project of Con Dao Airport to meet the standards of an international airport under the public-private partnership (PPP) model. The proposal includes a comprehensive investment in the entire project, consisting of facilities for the airfield, aviation safety infrastructure, and facilities serving civil aviation activities to accommodate large aircraft such as the A320, A321, Airbus A350, and Boeing 787.

According to the master plan for the development of the national airport system in the 2021-2030 period, with a vision to 2050, Con Dao Airport is designed to have a capacity of around 2 million passengers per year by 2030 and about 3 million passengers per year by 2050.

Currently, the runway and taxiway at Con Dao Airport have deteriorated, with poor load-bearing capacity as they have been built for 20 years. The runway having width of 30 meters does not meet the standards for operating Code C aircraft and can only accommodate aircraft such as the ATR72 and Embraer E190/E195 with payload reduction.

