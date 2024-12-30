Con Dao Airport set to be expanded under PPP model

The Ministry of Transport has agreed with the proposal of the People's Committee of Ba Ria – Vung Tau Province to expand Con Dao Airport under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model.

The investment scope includes all airport facilities for airfield, aviation operation, essential civil aviation area and aviation service.

The Ministry of Transport will implement procedures to halt the investment policy of renovating and upgrading the runway and taxiway at Con Dao Airport with the total funds of VND1.68 trillion (US$66 million), using the 2021-2025 medium-term public investment capital regulated on the Law on Public Investment.

The Ministry of Transport will also closely coordinate with the People's Committee of Ba Ria – Vung Tau Province to study and develop the master plan for Con Dao Airport for the period 2021-2030, with a vision to 2050, to review and adjust properly. The People's Committee of Ba Ria – Vung Tau Province will develop a proposal to mobilize social resources the investment and operation of Con Dao Airport to report to the Prime Minister for approval.

Previously, the Ministry of Transport proposed the renovation and upgrade of the runway and taxiway at Con Dao Airport using public investment capital to address structural degradation, enhance load-bearing capacity and soon enable the operation of code C aircrafts consisting of A320neo/ceo, B737-7/8, E190/E195, excluding A321 which must reduce commercial load.

However, to meet local development needs, the People's Committee of Ba Ria–Vung Tau Province requested a study on planning and investing to upgrade and expand Con Dao Airport to meet international airport standards under the PPP model which will be capable of accommodating large, wide-body aircraft such as A320, A321, Airbus A350, Boeing 787.

Con Dao Airport is planned to become a domestic airport, used for both civil and military purposes, classified as 4C. It will have an annual capacity of two million passengers and 4,400 tons of cargo, capable of operating code C aircraft or equivalents with eight aircraft parking positions.

By Minh Anh- Translated by Huyen Huong