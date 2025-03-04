Competition honoring glorious victories under Party’s leadership launched

An online competition called "Proud of Vietnam" has just been launched on the portal of Bao Cao Vien (reporter) at www.baocaovien.vn, the Vietnam youth’s mobile application, and other newspapers and magazines.

The contest is co-organized by the Central Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Committee, the Central Committee of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union, and the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, aiming at marking the 50th anniversary of Southern Liberation and National Reunification (April 30, 1975-2025), the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution (August 19, 1945-2025), and National Day (September 2, 1945-2025).

The competition is expected to widely propagandize among the people, especially the younger generation, about the meaning, scale, and historical value of the August Revolution, the resistance war against America, and the great achievements of the country in general and Ho Chi Minh City in particular after 50 years of Liberation of the South and the National Reunification Day.

The contest encourages officials, party members, and all people to participate in emulation movements and achieve accomplishments in celebration of this great national holiday as well as the Party congresses at all levels for the 2025-2030 term and the 14th National Party Congress, which is scheduled to take place in early 2026.

According to the organization board, the entries must reflect the history of Vietnam from 1945 to the present, focusing on the process of building, protecting, and developing the country under the leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam; key historical events in the struggle for independence and reunification, particularly the developments, results, significance, and lessons learned from the resistance wars against the French colonialism and the US imperialism; achievements in various fields after 80 years of the nation's founding and nearly 40 years of pursuing the Doi Moi (Renewal) process; the Party and State's policies on the construction and development of Ho Chi Minh City in the new period; and the major directions in the leadership and guidance of the Party, especially by Party General Secretary To Lam, to lead the country into a new era called the 'Era of Nation's Rise'.

The competition will take place from March to August and will be divided into two phases, including a multiple-choice quiz on the Bao Cao Vien portal at www.baocaovien.vn and the Vietnam youth’s mobile application in March; an exam will be held on the Bao Cao Vien portal, the Vietnam youth’s mobile application, and in newspapers, magazines, and digital platforms.

By Do Trung—Translated by Kim Khanh