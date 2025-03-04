Authorities urge action as severe cold spell expected in Northern Vietnam

The National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting (NCHMF) has warned that a cold spell expected to arrive in Northern Vietnam in the next one to two days will bring northeasterly winds, severe cold, and freezing temperatures.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Environment has issued directives for proactive response measures.

According to NCHMF, a cold air mass from the north is gradually moving southward. It will weakly affect the northeastern mountainous region by the night of March 4 and into March 5. The cold air will strengthen, impacting other areas in the Northeastern and North-Central Coast regions before extending to the Northwestern and parts of the Central Coastal Region by the night of March 5 and into March 6.

On land, winds will shift to the northeast and strengthen to levels 3-4, with coastal areas reaching levels 4-5, and gusts at level 6 in some locations. From March 5, temperatures in Northern Vietnam will begin to drop. By the night of March 5, Northern Vietnam and North-Central Coast will turn cold, with some northern mountainous areas experiencing severe cold and freezing temperatures.

By the night of March 6, areas from Quang Binh to Hue will also turn cold. The lowest temperatures during this cold spell are expected to range from 12-15 degrees Celsius in Northern Vietnam, with high mountainous areas dropping below 8 degrees Celsius. North-Central Coast will see temperatures of 14-17 degrees Celsius, while Quang Binh to Hue will range from 17-20 degrees Celsius. In Hanoi, temperatures will drop to 13-15 degrees Celsius by early morning on March 6.

Due to the cold air combined with a high-altitude westerly jet stream, Northern Vietnam and North-Central Coast will experience scattered rain and drizzle from March 5 to March 8.

In response to the extreme weather, the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment has directed authorities in Northern Vietnam and North-Central Coast, as well as coastal provinces from Quang Ninh to Khanh Hoa, to proactively implement measures to cope with severe cold, freezing temperatures, and strong winds at sea.

Deputy Minister Nguyen Hoang Hiep urged Northern provinces and cities to closely monitor the cold front and promptly inform local authorities and residents to take appropriate precautions. Special attention should be given to protecting public health, particularly students in boarding schools, by advising against using coal stoves for heating in enclosed spaces to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning. Farmers are also advised to reinforce animal shelters, ensure proper insulation, stockpile feed, and implement disease prevention measures for livestock and crops.

For coastal areas, the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment has urged provinces from Quang Ninh to Khanh Hoa to closely monitor weather updates and notify vessels at sea about strong wind conditions to ensure safety. Relevant agencies should maintain communication and be prepared for emergency response efforts.

By Phuc Hau – Translated by Thuy Doan