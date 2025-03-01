694 district-level police agencies terminate operations on March 1

The Ministry of Public Security on February 28 held a press conference to announce Decree No. 02/2025/ND-CP stipulating its functions, tasks, powers and organizational structure.

The decree takes effect from March 1, streamlining the hierarchy, reducing intermediate levels and enhancing operational efficiency and effectiveness.

Accordingly, from March 1, the organizational structure of local police forces has been restructured, reducing from three levels to two: provincial-level police and commune-level police.

The organizational structure of the police force continues to be streamlined with a reduction of one department under the Ministry of Public Security by merging the Department of Security Industry and the Institute of Science and Technology. The ministry reduced seven divisions, 694 district-level police agencies, equivalent to division level, and 5,916 teams under district-level police forces after streamlining.

On the same day, in the capital city of Hanoi, the Ministry of Public Security held a ceremony to officially hand over and take over the responsibility for aviation security from the Ministry of Transport. Additionally, the National Aviation Security Center was established and Colonel Pham Hoang Diep was appointed as the unit director.

