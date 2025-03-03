National

7 inspection teams established, serving key transportation projects nationwide

SGGP

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has signed a decision to establish seven inspection teams to review and resolve difficulties and obstacles related to key transportation projects scheduled for completion by 2025.

13-184-5557-3608-7305.jpg

The decision is to achieve 3,000 kilometers of expressways. These inspection teams are responsible for checking progress, urging implementation, addressing challenges and resolving bottlenecks related to raw materials to ensure the timely and high-quality completion of the projects by 2025.

Specifically, Inspection Team No. 1, led by Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Hoa Binh, will oversee the following projects Hoa Lien - Tuy Loan, Quang Ngai - Hoai Nhon, Hoai Nhon - Quy Nhon, and Quy Nhon - Chi Thanh.

Inspection Team No. 2, led by Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Chi Dung, will inspect the following projects Bai Vot - Ham Nghi, Ham Nghi - Vung Ang, Vung Ang - Bung, Bung - Van Ninh and Van Ninh - Cam Lo.

As for Inspection Team No. 3, Deputy Prime Minister Le Thanh Long serves its head to review the Chi Thanh - Van Phong, Van Phong - Nha Trang projects, as well as Component Project 1 and Component Project 3 of the Khanh Hoa - Buon Ma Thuot Expressway.

Inspection Team No. 4, led by Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha, will assess the Can Tho -Hau Giang, Hau Giang - Ca Mau, Cao Lanh-Lo Te, Lo Te - Rach Soi, and Cao Lanh - An Huu (Component Project 1 in Dong Thap Province).

Inspection Team No. 5, led by Deputy Prime Minister Bui Thanh Son, will evaluate the Tuyen Quang - Ha Giang expressway segment in Ha Giang Province, Tuyen Quang - Ha Giang section in Tuyen Quang Province, Dong Dang - Tra Linh, and Huu Nghi - Chi Lang projects.

Deputy Prime Minister Ho Duc Phoc undertook the head of Inspection Team No. 6 to inspect the Ben Luc - Long Thanh Expressway and Component Projects 1, 2 and 3 of the Bien Hoa - Vung Tau Expressway.

Regarding Inspection Team No. 7, Deputy Prime Minister Mai Van Chinh serves as its head to oversee the Ho Chi Minh City Ring Road 3 project, including Component Projects 1, 3, 5, and 7.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has instructed all inspection teams to submit their reports on inspection results to him by March 15.

By Lam Nguyen- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags

key transportation projects seven inspection teams reports on inspection results Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn