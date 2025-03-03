7 inspection teams established, serving key transportation projects nationwide

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has signed a decision to establish seven inspection teams to review and resolve difficulties and obstacles related to key transportation projects scheduled for completion by 2025.

The decision is to achieve 3,000 kilometers of expressways. These inspection teams are responsible for checking progress, urging implementation, addressing challenges and resolving bottlenecks related to raw materials to ensure the timely and high-quality completion of the projects by 2025.

Specifically, Inspection Team No. 1, led by Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Hoa Binh, will oversee the following projects Hoa Lien - Tuy Loan, Quang Ngai - Hoai Nhon, Hoai Nhon - Quy Nhon, and Quy Nhon - Chi Thanh.

Inspection Team No. 2, led by Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Chi Dung, will inspect the following projects Bai Vot - Ham Nghi, Ham Nghi - Vung Ang, Vung Ang - Bung, Bung - Van Ninh and Van Ninh - Cam Lo.

As for Inspection Team No. 3, Deputy Prime Minister Le Thanh Long serves its head to review the Chi Thanh - Van Phong, Van Phong - Nha Trang projects, as well as Component Project 1 and Component Project 3 of the Khanh Hoa - Buon Ma Thuot Expressway.

Inspection Team No. 4, led by Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha, will assess the Can Tho -Hau Giang, Hau Giang - Ca Mau, Cao Lanh-Lo Te, Lo Te - Rach Soi, and Cao Lanh - An Huu (Component Project 1 in Dong Thap Province).

Inspection Team No. 5, led by Deputy Prime Minister Bui Thanh Son, will evaluate the Tuyen Quang - Ha Giang expressway segment in Ha Giang Province, Tuyen Quang - Ha Giang section in Tuyen Quang Province, Dong Dang - Tra Linh, and Huu Nghi - Chi Lang projects.

Deputy Prime Minister Ho Duc Phoc undertook the head of Inspection Team No. 6 to inspect the Ben Luc - Long Thanh Expressway and Component Projects 1, 2 and 3 of the Bien Hoa - Vung Tau Expressway.

Regarding Inspection Team No. 7, Deputy Prime Minister Mai Van Chinh serves as its head to oversee the Ho Chi Minh City Ring Road 3 project, including Component Projects 1, 3, 5, and 7.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has instructed all inspection teams to submit their reports on inspection results to him by March 15.

By Lam Nguyen- Translated by Huyen Huong