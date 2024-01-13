Communist Parties of Vietnam, China hold 18th theoretical workshop

The 18th theoretical workshop between the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) and the Communist Party of China (CPC) was held in Ho Chi Minh City on January 12.

The 18th theoretical workshop between the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) and the Communist Party of China (CPC) was held in Ho Chi Minh City on January 12, with a focus on experiences in and solutions to enhancing the protection of the ecological environment during the process of national construction and modernisation.

CPV and CPC officials pose for a group photo at the 18th theoretical workshop in HCMC on January 12. (Photo: VNA)

The CPV delegation was led by Nguyen Xuan Thang, Politburo member, Chairman of the Central Theoretical Council, and President of the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics. Meanwhile, the CPC delegation was led by Li Shulei, Politburo member, Secretary of the CPC Central Committee’s Secretariat, and head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee.

Stressing the urgency of environmental degradation, natural resource exhaustion, and climate change, Thang said the Party and State of Vietnam identified consistent and critically important targets, viewpoints, and measures for promoting green growth to achieve economic prosperity, environmental sustainability, and social equality while practically contributing to the international community’s efforts to protect the ecological environment and respond to climate change.

For his part, Li said the protection of the ecological environment and civilisation holds special importance in China’s efforts to realise the Second Centenary Goal. He also introduced China's general target on environmental protection set at the 20th National Congress of the CPC, which is pursuing green development and promoting harmony between humanity and nature, results obtained so far, experiences, and effective measures.

Both officials affirmed the importance of increasing theoretical discussions between the two Parties in the new context, saying those events are occasions for the two sides to share the CPV and CPC’s theoretical achievements and practical experiences in leading and organising the implementation of guidelines and policies on the protection of the ecological environmental and civilisation, particularly during the process of national modernisation and development in each country.

The same day, Thang and Nguyen Van Nen, Politburo member and Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee, had separate meetings with Li and the CPC delegation.

