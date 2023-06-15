Communal administrations in Dak Lak continue activities as normal: official

Administrative activities of the People’s Committees of two communes of Cu Kuin district in the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak are still taking place as normal while damaged places are under repair, a local official said on June 15.

Administrative activities of the People’s Committees of two communes of Cu Kuin district in the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak, which came under deadly attacks earlier this month, are still taking place as normal while damaged places are under repair, a local official said on June 15.

Providing information related to the June 11 incidents at the headquarters of the People’s Committees of Ea Tieu and Ea Ktur communes, including offices of communal police, Chairman of the Cu Kuin district People’s Committee Vo Tan Huy said the district administration has ordered authorities of these communes to quickly address consequences and stabilize local residents’ life.

Cu Kuin has set up a steering board led by a vice chairperson of the district People’s Committee to direct the settlement of consequences. So far, repairs have basically been completed for the headquarters of the Ea Tieu communal People’s Committee and are still ongoing for the office of the Ea Ktur communal People’s Committee.

Huy noted all activities of the two committees are still carried out as normal to meet people’s demand for handling administrative procedures.

He added that the district administration plans to assign Ho Viet Hung, Standing Vice Chairman of the Ea Tieu communal People’s Committee, as acting chairperson of this committee as Chairman Nguyen Van Dung was killed in the attacks.