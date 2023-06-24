Collaborative efforts between local Party newspapers to spread humane values

Thua Thien Hue Newspaper cooperated with Ha Noi Moi (New Hanoi) Newspaper and Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper to host a forum named “Connecting, sharing and spreading humane values” this morning.

The forum concentrated on sharing experiences in improving the effectiveness of propaganda works in the period of modern journalism, especially in social and charity programs and activities of local Party newspapers.

Speaking at the forum, Permanent Deputy Secretary of Thien Thien Hue Provincial Party Committee Phan Ngoc Tho praised the efforts and companionship of the press agencies for the construction and development of Thua Thien Hue Province.

Mr. Tho also hoped that in the coming time, local Party newspapers would continue to maintain and improve the effectiveness of cooperation contents, especially ones related to social and charity activities and programs of each newspaper to contribute to the economic development and sustainable poverty reduction in each locality.

At the event, Editor-in-Chief of Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper Tang Huu Phong shared about some social and charitable programs of the newspaper such as Vo Truong Toan Awards, Ton Duc Thang Awards, Nguyen Van Huong Scholarship Awards and so on.

In particular, amid the complicated Covid-19 pandemic situation in 2021, the leaders and editorial board of SGGP Newspaper implemented some charity programs dedicated for poor workers and people to help them overcome the Covid-19 pandemic such as the “Beloved rice bus” program providing nearly 200 tons of rice, 20 tons of food, vegetables and fruits, nearly 20,000 beverage products along with essential foods to tens of thousands of poor households in HCMC's 21 districts and Thu Duc City.

In addition, the “Accompanying pregnant women” program helped 1,710 disadvantaged pregnant women during the Covid-19 pandemic; the “Joining hands to take care of Covid-19 infectious people's health in post-pandemic” program helped 9,491 affected people.

At the forum, representatives of leaders of Da Nang Newspaper, Quang Tri Newspaper, Khanh Hoa Newspaper, Ha Giang Newspaper, Ba Ria - Vung Tau Newspaper and others also exchanged and shared experiences in works, especially social and charity activities, thereby continuing to spread humane values, join hands with the community to promptly help people with difficult circumstances.

Some photos captured at the forum this morning: