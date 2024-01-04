Coast guard force continues focusing on IUU fishing prevention, combat in 2024

Illustrative image (Source: VNA)

Along with firmly protecting national sovereignty, maintaining security, order and safety on islands and seas, the force will strictly maintain readiness to combat as well as prevent disasters, search and rescue, while speeding up reform, enhancing the quality of political and ideological education, and promoting the study and following of President Ho Chi Minh’s ideology, moral example and lifestyle.



At the same time, the force will continue to effectively promote international cooperation, and roll out measures to prevent and fight all kinds of crimes, said participants.



A report on the VCG operations in 2023 showed that the force completed all tasks for the year, while recommending policies and solutions to deal with arising problems to the Central Military Commission and the Ministry of National Defence.



During the year, the force conducted 18 search and rescue missions, saving 36 people, two fishing boats, one cargo ship and recovering three bodies to hand over to local administrations.



It discovered and handled six cases of IUU fishing regulation violations involving seven vessels.



The VCG also showed strong performance in criminal prevention and control, investigating and handling 1,759 cases with 2,075 suspects, an increase of 573 cases and 672 suspects compared to 2022. The force collected VND85 billion (US$3.48 million) of administrative fines and seized exhibits.

VNA