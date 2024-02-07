City’s leader pays pre-Tet visit to Office 2 of VBS’s Central Committee

On behalf of Ho Chi Minh City's leaders, Standing Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai visited and sent Tet wishes to Most Venerable Thich Thien Nhon on February 6 afternoon.

A delegation of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee yesterday came to Office 2 of the Central Committee of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha at Quoc An Khai Tuong Pagoda in Long Thanh District, Dong Nai Province to extend Tet greeting to Most Venerable Thich Thien Nhon, Chairman of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha's Executive Council.

Standing Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai sends a Tet gift and Tet wishes to Most Venerable Thich Thien Nhon.

At the meeting with the most venerable, the city’s leader informed some socio-economic achievements of Ho Chi Minh City in 2023 thanks to the efforts and consensus of the Party Committee, government and people of Ho Chi Minh City, including the contributions of Buddhists and religious officials.

With the obtained results, Mr.Hai expected that Most Venerable Thich Thien Nhon and monks, nuns and Buddhists would continue to support, accompany and join hands with the city’s authority to improve people's lives and develop Ho Chi Minh City.

Most Venerable Thich Thien Nhon expressed his pleasure at Ho Chi Minh City’s achievement in 2023 and sent his thankfulness for the city leaders' support so that the Central Committee of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha could complete activities in Ho Chi Minh City and other localities.

By Hoang Bac- Translated by Huyen Huong