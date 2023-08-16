City leader pledges for green, sustainable development in Can Gio District

Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Phan Van Mai pledged for green and sustainable development in Can Gio District with HCMC leaders' determination.

This morning, Ho Chi Minh City Institute for Development Studies in coordination with the People's Committee of Can Gio District hosted a seminar titled “Green Can Gio - Towards a coastal ecological urban area” under the chair of Dr. Truong Minh Huy Vu, Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Institute for Development Studies and Chairman of the People's Committee of Can Gio District Nguyen Van Hong.

Attending the seminar were Standing Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Chairman of the municipal People's Committee Phan Van Mai; Dr. Tran Du Lich, a member of the National Monetary and Financial Policy Advisory Council and Chairman of the Advisory Council for the implementation of the National Assembly’s Resolution 98/2023/QH15 on piloting specific mechanisms and policies for HCMC’s development.

Speaking at the seminar, Chairman Phan Van Mai affirmed that the presence of the HCMC leaders at the event showed the determination and companionship of the city’s leaders to materialize the green and sustainable development plan of Can Gio. Thereby, he hoped that the leaders of Ho Chi Minh City, Can Gio District would join hands with experts, scientists, businesses and people to achieve the set target in any role.

Chairman Phan Van Mai emphasized again the strategic position and major role of Can Gio District for Ho Chi Minh City and the whole country.

Can Gio is the eastern gateway to HCMC and the only coastal district of Ho Chi Minh City connecting to the sea and the world. Additionally, the district is considered as major coastal corridor of the dynamic city.

In the coming development trend, the corridor is likely to play an important role, boosting socio-economic development, defense, security and international integration.

Therefore, Can Gio District will represent Ho Chi Minh City to connect with the coastal city of Vung Tau in Ba Ria - Vung Tau Province and other centers in the coastal corridor if the city receives appropriate investment.

Moreover, the locality also possesses typical and special natural and cultural values that will become the foundation, environment and conditions for green and sustainable development. For this reason, Ho Chi Minh City must have responsibility for the preservation and promotion of these values, added Mr. Mai.

At the seminar, the Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee desired that the city’s leaders would receive opinions and advices from experts and scientists to reach the set target of sustainable green development along with preserving natural and cultural values. HCMC will base on these values to promote and ensure the sustainable green development for Can Gio District in particular and Ho Chi Minh City in general.

During the process, leaders of Ho Chi Minh City desired experts, scientists, enterprises and residents to continue to monitor and give more contributions to the city's development.

Ho Chi Minh City is reviewing and completing plans and strategies for the city’s development so it is essential to promote competence in scientific research and to receive opinions and contributions from experts, scientists, enterprises and residents ensuring the set target of sustainable development for Can Tho District in particular and for Ho Chi Minh City in general.

Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Phan Van Mai required the People’s Committee of Can Gio District, the Ho Chi Minh City Institute for Development Studies to continue receiving opinions from experts after the seminar to add to the plan of the district and the general plan of the whole city.

Besides, it is important to select urgent missions to put them in the implementation plan of Resolution No.12 of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee on the development orientation of Can Gio District by 2023.

Thereby, Chairman Mai expected that there would be practical contributions to building and completing new mechanisms and policies for the Can Gio District’s development in accordance with the set targets. Experts, scientists, enterprises and residents would continue to join hands wiith the city for its sustainable development in the upcoming time.

In addition, it is essential to establish the base for the long-term development of the next generations.