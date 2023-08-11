City leader inspects fighting against corruption, negativity in Cu Chi District

A working session to inspect the anti-corruption and anti-negativity works of the Standing Board of the Cu Chi District’s Party Committee was held this morning.

Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council and Deputy Head of the Municipal Steering Committee for Anti-Corruption and Anti-Negativity Nguyen Thi Le chaired the event.

Speaking at the working session, Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Le highly appreciated achievements and positive results in anti-corruption and anti-negativity missions of the Party Committee of Cu Chi District.

Over the passing time, the Party Committee of Cu Chi District has concentrated on leading and directing the implementation of solutions against corruption and negativity, concerned about administrative reform work, and ensured publicity and transparency for operations of the organization, agencies and units.

Additionally, the Party Committee of Cu Chi District often sends inspection and supervisory working teams in charge of the implementation of the anti-corruption law and the practices of thrift and anti-waste, contributing to promptly correcting limitations and shortcomings.

Thanks to the efforts, the locality has not detected any cases of violations being leaders of organizations, agencies and units so far.

In the coming time, Ms. Le suggested that the Standing Board of the Cu Chi District Party Committee would continue to lead and give directions to improve the effectiveness of propaganda and education against corrupt and negative acts, create a culture of integrity without corruption and negativity acts among cadres, party members, civil servants and public employees in the district.

Besides, the Standing Board of the Cu Chi District Party Committee was required to perform well the work of self-criticism and criticism in the party organizations and political systems; enhance publicity, transparency and control of power in the state agencies.

The Cu Chi District Party Committee must review the contents to take full advantage of specific mechanisms and policies from Resolution 98 to develop the district.