Citizen ID card issuance for children under 14 necessary: Minister

Minister of Public Security To Lam emphasized the necessary of amending the Law on Citizen Identification, especially in protecting children's rights and the rights of the vulnerable.

Speaking at the meeting of the National Assembly Standing Committee this morning, Minister of Public Security To Lam emphasized that children under 14 years old should be granted citizen identification cards with chips for convenient management; he presumed not missing this opportunity to fill the gap in social governance.

The Law on Citizen Identification has been in effect for nearly 7 years, during that time there have been many directives to serve the people. The Party Central Committee’s Resolution 21 sets out the goal that by 2030, the entire population of Vietnam will be managed in a unified national population system, this is a very important guideline.

The Politburo’s Resolution 52 also defines the synchronous development of national infrastructure in a system of national data centers, synchronous and unified regional data centers. By now, it's already mid-term, with only a few years left until 2030, if this is not completed soon, it will be difficult to achieve the target, said Minister To Lam.

Explaining more about the proposal to issue citizen identification cards with chips for children under 14 years old, Mr. Lam said that he had worked with the Ministry of Education and Training and realized that citizen identification card issuance will serve well for exams as well as children's legitimate needs such as flying, using cell phones.

He gave an example that in many countries, babies are born with a passport right away. ASEAN tends to unify documents, accordingly, those having citizen identification cards with chips may not need a passport. If the countries are unified, Vietnamese citizens can also travel to ASEAN countries by citizen identification cards with chips, said Minister To Lam.

He also said, if the proposal is approved by the National Assembly, the citizen identification cards with chips of children must be changed every 5 years. The goal is that all people can transact in the electronic environment. According to the Minister, the socio-economic aspect is also very favorable if all people, including children, have special cards.

Previously, through verification, Chairman of the National Assembly (NA)’s Committee on Legal Affairs Hoang Thanh Tung said that, about the issuance of citizen identification cards for children under 14 years old, members of the NA Standing Committee of Law and the NA Committee for National Defense and Security suggested good consideration because children have rapid changes in appearance and face, accordingly, without a regular update, information will be inaccurate.

Most children under 14 years old do not themselves (or are not allowed) to perform administrative and civil transactions, especially transactions requiring special cards; thus, the issuance of the cards will be a waste if it is not necessary.