Cho Ray Hospital receives 1,082 emergency cases during holiday break

Cho Ray Hospital in Ho Chi Minh City reported on September 3 that the hospital received 1,082 emergency cases during the four-day National Day holiday from August 30 to September 2, averaging 271 cases per day.

Of these, 495 were surgical cases, while 182 involved traffic accidents, said the hospital.

During the holiday, Cho Ray Hospital received 182 traffic accident patients, of whom 125 suffered traumatic brain injuries.

The hospital also treated 42 household accidents, 15 assault cases and 17 poisonings.

Doctors carried out 161 emergency surgeries, used 387 blood units.

As of September 3, the hospital reported 1,783 inpatients and 4,462 units of blood in storage.

Compared with the 2024 holiday, the number of emergency cases at Cho Ray Hospital was unchanged, while surgical cases and blood usage both declined.

By Giao Linh- Translated by Huyen Huong

