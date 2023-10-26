Chip-based citizen ID cards not able or allowed to track users

The National Assembly’s Standing Committee yesterday agreed on the name the Law on Identification for the legal document stipulating regulations related to citizen ID cards.

According to a report by the committee at the ongoing sixth session of the 15th National Assembly, citizens will experience no additional costs or procedures resulting from the changes in the draft identification law.

As to the content displayed on the chip-based ID card, the NA’s Standing Committee stated that the inclusion of both a QR code and an electronic chip on the card creates more convenience for organizations and individuals to use the stored information there when performing administrative procedures and civil transactions.

NA Delegate Nguyen Minh Duc from HCMC –Vice Chairman of the National Defense and Security Committee – shared that when there is a change in the administrative unit, it is necessary to also change or reissue an ID card to ensure the benefits of citizens.

NA Delegate Nguyen Phuong Thuy – Vice Chairwoman of the Law Committee – mentioned the phrase ‘accommodation’ on the ID card, which is unclear whether it is a permanent or temporary address. She voiced that there is no need to change to a new ID card when moving to a new accommodation location; hence, the need for a synchronous change of the ID card just because of adjustments in administrative units is not sound at all. She proposed to eliminate the accommodation information on the ID card.

The regulation on collecting biometric information about the iris is one specific content attracting much discussion among NA delegates. Basically agreeing with the latest draft Law on Identification, Delegate Luu Ba Mac from Lang Son Province suggested that the law making unit consider omitting the regulation to compulsorily collect biometric information about the iris.

Sharing a similar concern on the risk of violating privacy, Delegate Nguyen Thi Hong Hanh from HCMC recommended that the draft Law should limit ADN information collection of people in the cases of criminal procedures and under administrative punishments. In civil procedures, collecting ADN information of citizens without permission should not be allowed.

Delegate Nguyen Minh Duc voiced a different view, saying that collecting this information is quite logical since at present, due to the need for beauty, many people adjust their appearance and face, making it hard to identify them via a face only. The iris is a fixed recognition feature and cannot be modified.

In response, Minister of Public Security To Lam stressed that both the Public Security Ministry and other organizations are not able or allowed to track citizens when these people use their own chip-based ID cards.

He added that the ministry is responsible for ensuring safety and security for all citizens and eliminating any chances of being monitored by any individuals or organizations. The integrated information must be protected at all costs.

He also promised to carefully review all proposals related to the ID card to adjust the draft Law before formally presenting it to the National Assenbly at this sixth session.