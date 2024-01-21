Chip-based citizen ID cards issued to over 1,000 former drug addicts

Chip-based citizen ID cards have been issued to over 1,000 drug addicts who are staying in drug rehabilitation centers to undergo rehab therapies.

Ho Chi Minh City police officers coordinated with relevant units to collect population information for the issuance of chip-based personal identification cards and citizen identification cards and level 2 electronic identification accounts for 1,034 former drug addicts at four drug detoxification facilities such as Binh Phuoc Province-located Duc Hanh, Phu Duc, Phu Nghia and Phu Van under the management of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs.

Ho Chi Minh City police force yesterday said that the unit coordinated with the Department of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs of Ho Chi Minh City, the National Population Data Center, the Department for Administrative Management of Social Order (C06), the Ministry of Public Security, police force and the Department of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs and responsible agencies in Binh Phuoc Province organized the collection of population information and then issued chip-based personal identification cards and level 2 electronic identification accounts for more than 1,000 people who are receiving treatment at drug detoxification facilities in Binh Phuoc Province.

The issuance of special cards has been carried out from January 18 to present.

Specifically, 171 chip-based personal identification cards will be delivered to former drug addicts in Phu Van drug rehab facility after they complete the treatment process going back to daily life.

By Chi Thach – Translated By Anh Quan