Chinese investors want to join in Da Lat- Thap Cham railway’s restoration

The Lam Dong Provincial People's Committee on March 5 had a working session with the China Railway Second Bureau regarding the restoration of the railway connecting Da Lat (Lam Dong) to Phan Rang – Thap Cham (Ninh Thuan) and the upgrading and expansion of Lien Khuong International Airport.

During the meeting, a representative of the China Railway Second Bureau presented several projects that the unit has undertaken in various countries.

A representative of the China Railway Second Bureau expresses desire to participate in the restoration of the Da Lat – Thap Cham railway.

After researching, the China Railway Second Bureau expressed its willingness to collaborate with the Lam Dong Provincial People's Committee to restore the Da Lat- Thap Cham railway, which links the two provinces of Lam Dong and Ninh Thuan.

Chinese investors took the working session to express their interest in the upgrading and expansion of Lien Khuong International Airport as well as eco-tourism projects in the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong.

Speaking at the session, Chairman of the Lam Dong Provincial People's Committee Tran Hong Thai stated that the restoration of the Da Lat- Thap Cham railway aligns with the province’s planning and is very necessary.

He emphasized that cooperation would create significant development opportunities for both parties.

Regarding Lien Khuong International Airport, Lam Dong Province has already developed a plan for expansion and upgrade to meet the increasing travel demand of residents and tourists.

The Da Lat- Thap Cham railway is 84 kilometers long with a 1,000 mm track gauge that has been planned by the Government in Decision No. 1769/QD-TTg and listed among the priority investment projects for the 2021-2030 period.

This railway will connect Da Lat with other regions, playing a crucial role in enhancing transportation, promoting tourism and boosting economic development of the Central Highlands region.

The Da Lat- Thap Cham cog railway began construction in 1908 and was completed in 1932. It is one of three cog railways in the world, including two in Switzerland.

However, during its operation for transporting goods between Da Lat and Ninh Thuan, the railway faced many challenges. As a result, it ceased operations in 1972.

After 1975, the railway was partially restored, but after operating a few trips, it completely ceased operations and was eventually dismantled.

Currently, this unique railway only serves tourists on the seven-kilometer-long route from Da Lat center to Trai Mat station.

