National

Chinese investors want to join in Da Lat- Thap Cham railway’s restoration

SGGPO

Chinese investors expressed their interest in Da Lat- Thap Cham railway’s restoration, the upgrading and expansion of Lien Khuong International Airport as well as eco-tourism projects in the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong.

7025db767107c0599916-7947-2527.jpg
The Lam Dong Provincial People's Committee on March 5 has a working session with the China Railway Second Bureau in Da Lat.

The Lam Dong Provincial People's Committee on March 5 had a working session with the China Railway Second Bureau regarding the restoration of the railway connecting Da Lat (Lam Dong) to Phan Rang – Thap Cham (Ninh Thuan) and the upgrading and expansion of Lien Khuong International Airport.

During the meeting, a representative of the China Railway Second Bureau presented several projects that the unit has undertaken in various countries.

b06f105fa52e14704d3f-3986-2921.jpg
A representative of the China Railway Second Bureau expresses desire to participate in the restoration of the Da Lat – Thap Cham railway.

After researching, the China Railway Second Bureau expressed its willingness to collaborate with the Lam Dong Provincial People's Committee to restore the Da Lat- Thap Cham railway, which links the two provinces of Lam Dong and Ninh Thuan.

Chinese investors took the working session to express their interest in the upgrading and expansion of Lien Khuong International Airport as well as eco-tourism projects in the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong.

Speaking at the session, Chairman of the Lam Dong Provincial People's Committee Tran Hong Thai stated that the restoration of the Da Lat- Thap Cham railway aligns with the province’s planning and is very necessary.

He emphasized that cooperation would create significant development opportunities for both parties.

Regarding Lien Khuong International Airport, Lam Dong Province has already developed a plan for expansion and upgrade to meet the increasing travel demand of residents and tourists.

bcdc60403c3c8d62d42d-8409-2832.jpg
d315a1daffa64ef817b7-4135-1699.jpg
Currently, this unique railway only serves tourists on the seven-kilometer-long route from Da Lat center to Trai Mat station.

The Da Lat- Thap Cham railway is 84 kilometers long with a 1,000 mm track gauge that has been planned by the Government in Decision No. 1769/QD-TTg and listed among the priority investment projects for the 2021-2030 period.

This railway will connect Da Lat with other regions, playing a crucial role in enhancing transportation, promoting tourism and boosting economic development of the Central Highlands region.

The Da Lat- Thap Cham cog railway began construction in 1908 and was completed in 1932. It is one of three cog railways in the world, including two in Switzerland.

However, during its operation for transporting goods between Da Lat and Ninh Thuan, the railway faced many challenges. As a result, it ceased operations in 1972.

After 1975, the railway was partially restored, but after operating a few trips, it completely ceased operations and was eventually dismantled.

Currently, this unique railway only serves tourists on the seven-kilometer-long route from Da Lat center to Trai Mat station.

By Doan Kien- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags

Da Lat- Thap Cham railway’s restoration China Railway Second Bureau expansion of Lien Khuong International Airport Da Lat- Thap Cham cog railway

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn