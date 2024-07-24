Chinese firms eye investment in railway projects in Vietnam

Deputy Minister of Transport Nguyen Danh Huy had a working session on cooperation potential in the railway sector with a delegation of Chinese businesses in Hanoi on July 24.

The China-built Cat Linh - Ha Dong metro line in Hanoi (Photo: SGGP)

During the meeting, Deputy Minister of Transport Nguyen Danh Huy and leaders of the enterprises exchanged information on the demand for research, development, investment, and industrial production of railways in Vietnam, and discussed cooperation potential with Chinese businesses to promote the implementation of railway lines connecting Vietnam with China.

The leaders of the Chinese companies expressed their desire to cooperate with Vietnam in the railway sector, particularly in urban railways. They are willing to share their experience in planning, design, equipment, and operation for projects. Additionally, the Chinese enterprises also shared their experience in the construction and issuance of standards and regulations for urban railways and high-speed railways in Vietnam.

The Chinese enterprises with high capabilities, technology, and advanced development in the railway and high-speed railway sectors, including CRRC Corporation Limited (CRRC), Guangzhou Metro Corporation, and Powerchina Construction Corporation of China are very interested in promoting cooperation to develop transportation infrastructure in Vietnam.

Deputy Minister of Transport Nguyen Danh Huy said that Vietnam has a large demand for development investment capital for transportation infrastructure, especially fund resources mobilized from businesses. The Ministry of Transport is willing to create conditions for foreign enterprises, including Chinese firms, to participate in investing and building transportation infrastructure projects in Vietnam.

By Minh Anh – Translated by Kim Khanh