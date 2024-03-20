Chinese Consul General in HCMC visits Soc Trang Province

Chairman Tran Van Lau of the People's Committee of Soc Trang Province ( R) and Chinese Consul General to Ho Chi Minh City Wei Huaxiang

Chairman Tran Van Lau of the People's Committee of Soc Trang Province and leaders of provincial departments and agencies received the delegation of the Chinese Consulate General in Ho Chi Minh City.

At the meeting, Chairman of Soc Trang Provincial People's Committee Tran Van Lau informed about the province's socio-economic development situation recently as well as the characteristics, potential, and strengths of Soc Trang. He also revealed key infrastructure development investment projects in the area such as Tran De seaport, Chau Doc - Can Tho - Soc Trang expressway, Dai Ngai bridge which are being implemented. The above-mentioned infrastructure projects are expected to create a great force for Soc Trang’s development.

Furthermore, the province is currently calling for investment in fields such as clean energy from wind power, the infrastructure of industrial zones and clusters, logistics, and tourism.

In addition, the Chairman of the People's Committee of Soc Trang province said that Soc Trang province currently has 3 main ethnic groups including Kinh, Chinese, Khmer. The group of Chinese people accounts for 5.2 percent of the province's population.

Chinese Consul General to Ho Chi Minh City Wei Huaxiang said he was very happy and honored to visit and work with Soc Trang Province where the best rice in the world is cultivated. According to him, the working visit contributes to tightening the friendship between the two countries.

According to Chinese Consul General Wei Huaxiang, Soc Trang Province has a lot of potential for economic development, so many Chinese businesses are currently very interested in looking for cooperation and investment opportunities in the province.

Within the framework of the working visit, the People's Committee of Soc Trang Province and the Chinese Consulate General in Ho Chi Minh City also announced the organization of a meeting between Chinese businesses and businesses of Soc Trang Province on March 20. The meeting is expected to see the participation of 50 businesses from China and Soc Trang.

By Tuan Quang - Translated by Anh Quan