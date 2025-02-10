China–Vietnam rail freight soars in January

China's Guangxi province exported 3,062 TEUs of goods to Vietnam in January, a year-on-year increase of 760 percent.

Illustrative image. (Source: VNA)

China Railway Nanning Bureau Group Co., Ltd. reported an extraordinary increase in freight transport between China and Vietnam in January, with Guangxi province exporting 3,062 TEUs of goods to Vietnam, a year-on-year increase of 760 percent.

Freight transportation from Nanning station in China to An Vien station in Vietnam takes only 14 hours – an advantage in both time and cost efficiency.

Huang Wenhan, a staff member at the Nanning Railway Logistics Center, reported strong growth across various commodity categories since the beginning of the year. Shipments of fiberboard, LCD screens, and diesel engines saw year-on-year increases of 1,000 percent, 254 percent, and 33 percent, respectively.

Besides, a range of Lunar New Year merchandise such as candies, beverages, decorative cardboard, and seasonings, experienced peak shipping volumes in mid-January, with an additional cross-border freight train added daily to meet demand.

In response to the growing transportation demands along the China-Vietnam railway route, the firm enhanced its coordination with clients to better understand their needs and customise transportation plans. Furthermore, customs authorities and relevant departments from both countries strengthened information exchange to expedite cargo handling and improve railway transportation efficiency.

Freight trains departing from Guangxi have connected with 25 provinces and cities across China, facilitating goods transportation to various ASEAN countries, including Vietnam, Laos, and Thailand, thereby enhancing trade efficiency between China and ASEAN.

Vnplus