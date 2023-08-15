Children's opinions on issues of concern to be raised by 2027

At least 50 million children's opinions on the issues of their concern will be raised through activities of teenager and youth unions by 2027.

This is one of the specific targets set by the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union Central Committee under a project aiming to promote children’s right to the participation in child-related matters for 2023-2027.

The project is also intended to raise the awareness of officials in charge of teenage and youth affairs, teachers, and childcare workers about children’s right to participation, and promote children's engagement in policy and law building in relevant issues.

Through the project, children will partake in exchanges, share experience, and learn about their rights and obligations, thus raising their self-awareness and sense of responsibility.

To that end, all of youth unions in cities and provinces will establish children’s councils at the provincial level. There will be annual dialogues between children and deputies of the National Assembly and People’s Councils.

Training courses will be organized for key groups of children, as well as those in charge of teenage affairs.

Specifically, at least 5 million secondary school students will participate in models and activities promoting children’s right to participation by 2027.

Press agencies under the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union will launch special sessions where children can express views on the issues of their concern.