Child protection, support program in cyberspace approved

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has signed Decision No. 468/QD-TTg approving a program to protect and support children in cyberspace for 2026–2030.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has signed Decision No. 468/QD-TTg approving a program to protect and support children in cyberspace for 2026–2030. (Photo: SGGP)

The program aims to achieve the objectives of strengthening child protection while promoting their healthy and positive development and enhancing their digital capacity in the context of national digital transformation, thus contributing to the formation of a generation of Vietnamese “digital citizens” in the new situation.

It also seeks to fundamentally shift child protection activities in the online environment towards a proactive model of prevention and early intervention against risks and harms to children.

Under the program, by 2030, 100 percent of general education institutions are expected to deploy cybersecurity solutions, while all Internet service providers in Vietnam will integrate solutions to block harmful content on their networks.

Technology solutions supporting digital skills education, counseling, and smart assistance for children will be developed and implemented in all centrally run provinces and cities nationwide.

In addition, 100 percent of child victims of online abuse will receive support and intervention upon their own request, or that of their families or the community.

To realize these goals, the program outlines 11 groups of tasks and solutions for ministries, sectors, and localities. These include continuing to fine-tune and strengthen the legal framework; ensuring children’s participation rights and promoting their voices and intellect; and narrowing the digital gap and improving access to digital information among children across regions.

The program also focuses on promoting the development and widespread adoption of cybersecurity solutions to protect children online, along with digital skills education solutions, enhancing the effectiveness of state management and corporate responsibility in child protection.

It calls for stepping up the application of information technology, digital transformation, and the modernization of information systems serving child protection work and implementing coordinated nationwide communication campaigns to raise public awareness and promote the role of families.

Other tasks include encouraging the production and dissemination of healthy cultural, literary, and artistic products and digital entertainment content for children; strengthening the capacity of specialized forces; and preventing and strictly handling acts of child abuse in the online environment.

The program also emphasizes improving inter-agency coordination, enhancing international cooperation, and ensuring effective monitoring, evaluation, and review mechanisms, along with commendation and recognition for outstanding organizations and individuals.

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