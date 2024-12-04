Chiang Mai women, journalist delegation visits Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper

The delegation was welcomed by Mr. Nguyen Khac Van, Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP, Mrs. Bui Thi Hong Suong, Deputy Editor-in-Chief, and representatives from SGGP's departments. Mr. Nguyen Tan Phong, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City Journalists Association, also attended the meeting.
During their visit, the delegation toured the newsroom and explored the publishing processes for SGGP’s print and digital publications.
Deputy Editor-in-Chief Bui Thi Hong Suong provided an overview of SGGP's organizational structure, operations, and publication workflows. Mr. Nguyen Khac Van highlighted Thailand’s digital transformation in journalism as a key inspiration for SGGP's efforts to advance its electronic ecosystem.
Mr. Amnat Jongyotying, Chairman of the Chiang Mai Journalists Association, expressed his pleasure at visiting the newsroom and extended gratitude for the warm welcome from SGGP’s leadership and staff.
This visit aimed to strengthen exchange and collaboration between the Women’s Association and Journalists Association of Chiang Mai Province and HCMC, as part of a broader initiative to foster cooperation and interaction among ASEAN member countries. Previously, in August 2024, at the invitation of the Chiang Mai Women’s Association and Journalists Association, delegations from the HCMC Journalists Association, the HCMC Women’s Union, and the Women’s Newspaper of HCMC visited Chiang Mai for discussions and exchanges.