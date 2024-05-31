Chi Thanh railway tunnel reopened to traffic after landslide remediation

The Project Management Unit 85 under the Ministry of Transport said that the Chi Thanh railway tunnel was reopened to traffic at 10:20 a.m. on May 31 after a 10-day repair due to a landslide.

Inside Chi Thanh railway tunnel

Sharing with Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper’s reporter, Director of the Project Management Unit 85 Nguyen Thanh Hoa stated that the unit continued to review train safety before trains resumed their operations at 11 a.m. on the same day.



At the moment, there are 200 workers and engineers at the site to monitor and assess potential hazards to the Chi Thanh railway tunnel such as the concrete structure and geological conditions at the railway tunnel to seek solutions to ensure this tunnel’s long-term safety.

Director of the Phu Khanh Railway Operations Branch Le Quang Vinh reported that the unit is processing preparedness for a trial run of the non-passenger train to ensure safety before the official re-operation of trains.

Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of Deo Ca Group Nguyen Tan Dong informed that the unit mobilized 40 staff and machinery to repair the Chi Thạnh railway tunnel after the landslide with an estimated volume of nearly 400 cubic meters, much larger than the previous landslide incident at Bai Gio railway tunnel.

The Chi Thanh railway tunnel is among ten railway tunnels under the North-South railway renovation and reinforcement project undertaken by the Ministry of Transport, with a total investment of VND7,000 billion (US$275 million).

Currently, the Ministry of Transport has renovated and reinforced nine tunnels, excluding Chi Thanh and Bai Gio tunnels.

Some photos are captured at the Chi Thạnh railway tunnel this morning before reopening to traffic:

By Ngoc Oai- Translated by Huyen Huong