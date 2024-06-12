National

Chance for work as caregivers in Japan for Vietnamese interns

SGGPO

The Center for Overseas Labor signed an agreement with Japan’s Osaka Medical Care Association to send Vietnamese interns to work as staff nurses with a salary of about VND36 million (US$1,415) monthly.

At the signing ceremony between the Center for Overseas Labor and the Osaka Medical Care Association (Japan) regarding a technical intern supply contract for the care worker profession in Japan on the morning of June 12.

As of June 12, in the capital city of Hanoi, the Ministry of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs (MOLISA) held a signing ceremony between the Center for Overseas Labor and the Osaka Medical Care Association (Japan) regarding a technical intern supply contract for the care worker profession in Japan.

Representatives of both sides sign the agreement regarding a technical intern supply contract for the care worker profession in Japan on the morning of June 12.

Pursuant to the intern supply contract signed by both parties, candidates are workers who have graduated in nursing or are high school graduates.

After selected, they will experience a one-year nursing training course and receive a certificate. Afterward, they will be taught the Japanese language within 8-11 months to achieve the Japanese N4 level of proficiency before going to Japan.

The Osaka Medical Care Association will cover all costs for Japanese language training in Vietnam, the fee for the Japanese language proficiency test (one time), visa application fees, medical examination costs (twice) and airfare for both departure and return upon contract completion.

When workers arrive in Japan for their internships, they will be placed to work at healthcare facilities of the association or hospitals that are partners of the Osaka Medical Care Association.

Additionally, they will receive a salary equivalent to the basic salary of Japanese workers in the same position, approximately VND36 million (US$1,415) monthly, excluding allowances, overtime payment and participation in various Japanese insurance schemes.

By Van Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong

