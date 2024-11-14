Chairwoman of HCMC People’s Council visits veteran teachers

Chairwoman of the HCMC People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le on November 13 led a delegation of the city’s officials to visit veteran teachers, marking the 42nd anniversary of Vietnam Teachers’ Day (November 20, 1982 - 2024).

Chairwoman of the HCMC People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le (R) offers flowers to teacher Pham Chanh Truc. (Photo: SGGP)

The delegation visited and congratulated teacher Pham Chanh Truc, former Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee, former Chairman of the municipal People’s Council, and former Director of the city's Department of Education and Training.

Chairwoman of the HCMC People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le extended her appreciation for the significant contributions of teacher Pham Chanh Truc. She wished that he would continue to contribute to the development of the city.

Mrs. Mai Thi Nam presents a memoir about late Professor Dr. Tran Hong Quan's life, career, and his deep passion and concerns for the field of education to the city’s delegation.

The delegation also paid a visit to the family of late Professor Dr. Tran Hong Quan who was former Minister of Education and Training.

Chairwoman of the HCMC People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le expressed her appreciation for the significant contributions of the Professor to the educational sector of the country.

On this occasion, Mrs. Mai Thi Nam, the wife of the late Professor Dr. Tran Hong Quan, presented a memoir about his life, career, and deep passion and concerns for the field of education to the city’s delegation.

By Thanh Chung – Translated by Kim Khanh