Ho Chi Minh City

Chairwoman of HCMC People’s Council visits veteran teachers

SGGP

Chairwoman of the HCMC People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le on November 13 led a delegation of the city’s officials to visit veteran teachers, marking the 42nd anniversary of Vietnam Teachers’ Day (November 20, 1982 - 2024).

dsc02061-4093.jpg.webp
Chairwoman of the HCMC People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le (R) offers flowers to teacher Pham Chanh Truc. (Photo: SGGP)

The delegation visited and congratulated teacher Pham Chanh Truc, former Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee, former Chairman of the municipal People’s Council, and former Director of the city's Department of Education and Training.

Chairwoman of the HCMC People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le extended her appreciation for the significant contributions of teacher Pham Chanh Truc. She wished that he would continue to contribute to the development of the city.

dsc02150-5610.jpg.webp
Mrs. Mai Thi Nam presents a memoir about late Professor Dr. Tran Hong Quan's life, career, and his deep passion and concerns for the field of education to the city’s delegation.

The delegation also paid a visit to the family of late Professor Dr. Tran Hong Quan who was former Minister of Education and Training.

Chairwoman of the HCMC People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le expressed her appreciation for the significant contributions of the Professor to the educational sector of the country.

On this occasion, Mrs. Mai Thi Nam, the wife of the late Professor Dr. Tran Hong Quan, presented a memoir about his life, career, and deep passion and concerns for the field of education to the city’s delegation.

Related News
By Thanh Chung – Translated by Kim Khanh

Tags

Vietnam Teachers’ Day veteran teachers visit HCMC's delegation Pham Chanh Truc Tran Hong Quan

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn