City's leader visits exemplary teacher on Vietnamese Teachers' Day

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Vo Van Hoan visited teacher Nguyen Thi Yen Thu, Chairwoman of the HCMC Association of Former Teachers and former Deputy Director of the Department of Education and Training of Ho Chi Minh City.

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Vo Van Hoan leads a delegation to visit teacher Nguyen Thi Yen Thu, former Deputy Director of the municipal Department of Education and Training. (Photo: SGGP/ Kim Huyen)

This visit is an activity marking the 42nd anniversary of Vietnamese Teachers' Day (November 20, 1982-2024).

At her private house on November 13 morning, the Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee kindly inquired about the lives and health of exemplary teacher Nguyen Thi Yen Thu and her family members.

On behalf of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, People's Council, People's Committee and the Ho Chi Minh City Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Vo Van Hoan expressed his gratitude for the contributions of teacher Nguyen Thi Yen Thu to the education and training career of Ho Chi Minh City and the country.

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Vo Van Hoan extends Vietnamese Teachers' Day congratulation to teacher Nguyen Thi Yen Thu. (Photo: SGGP/ Kim Huyen)

On this occasion, Mr. Vo Van Hoan extended the best wishes for happiness and health to the teacher and hoped she would continue to contribute to the development of the national education sector.

Teacher Nguyen Thi Yen Thu thanked the city leaders for their attention and sent Vietnamese Teachers' Day congratulations to all teachers and educational staff. She affirmed to continue sharing experiences and ideas to help the national education system develop further.

By Kim Huyen- Translated by Huyen Huong

