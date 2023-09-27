Chairwoman of HCMC Farmers’ Association re-elected for term 2023-2028

The closing session of the 11th Ho Chi Minh City Farmers' Association Congress for term 2023-2028 was held at Ho Chi Minh City Hall on September 27 after two days of working.

Ms. Nguyen Thanh Xuan, Chairwoman of the HCMC Farmers’ Association in the 2018-2023 tenure was re-elected for the 2023-2028 tenure.

Ms. Nguyen Thanh Xuan, born in 1981. Her hometown is Cu Chi District in Ho Chi Minh City. She has Bachelor Degrees in Political Economy, Rural and Agriculture and Advanced Political Theory.

Previously, the congress also elected 37 members of the Executive Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Farmers' Association for term 2023-2028 and 12 members of a delegation who will attend the eighth National Congress of the Vietnam Farmers' Association.