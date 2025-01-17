Central Vietnam's fishermen gear up for Tet seafood demand

With Tet (Lunar New Year) approaching, fishermen along Vietnam's central coast are capitalizing on favourable weather conditions to intensify their fishing efforts, meeting the burgeoning demand for seafood across the nation.

Seafood is being collected by local residents at Cua Sot Fishing Port in Ha Tinh Province (Photo: SGGP)

In Thanh Hoa Province, coastal communities in the communes of Quang Nham, Quang Thai, and Quang Hai (Quang Xuong District) are engaged in fervent preparations to supply the Tet seafood market. According to local fisherman Hoang Xuan from Bac Village of Quang Nham Commune, preparations for supplying premium seafood to the Tet market commenced in the tenth lunar month, with activity now reaching peak intensity.

Seafood products from Quang Nham Commune, including dried mackerel, squid, and shrimp, are highly sought after by consumers in major urban centers, particularly Hanoi. Currently, premium hook-caught dried squid commands prices of approximately VND1.9 million (US$75) per kilogram, with standard dried squid fetching around VND1.2 million ($47) per kilogram. Dried mackerel is priced between VND700,000 - 800,000 ($30) per kilogram, while one-day dried mackerel sells for VND380,000 to 400,000 ($15) per kilogram.

At Cua Sot Fishing Port in Thach Kim Commune of Thach Ha District - Ha Tinh Province’s largest fishing port, a constant stream of vessels from Ha Tinh, Thanh Hoa, Nghe An, Quang Ngai, and Binh Dinh Provinces arrive, laden with fresh catches of fish, squid, and shrimp. Upon docking, crews swiftly unload and transport crates of seafood ashore for distribution and sale in anticipation of Tet.

59-year-old fisherman Tran Van Hai from Thanh Hoa Province, having just docked his vessel (over 120CV) at Cua Sot Port, reported a successful trip, with over two tonnes of horse mackerel and other seafood caught approximately 17-20 nautical miles offshore, thanks to calm seas and improving weather. His entire catch was rapidly sold to waiting traders, yielding substantial profits after covering fuel and labour costs.

At Gianh River fishing port (Thanh Trach commune, Bo Trach district, Quang Binh province), fisherman Dau Minh Thanh stated that his offshore expedition yielded 15 tonnes of Indian mackerel, pre-sold to traders at sea. His vessel docked briefly to replenish supplies before embarking on another 15-day voyage, timed to conclude before the Tet holiday.

Local people at Ngang Beach in Hai Ninh Commune of Quang Ninh District (Quang Binh Province) are delivering seafood for consumption (Photo: SGGP)

In the lead-up to Tet, seafood wholesalers along the North Central coast experience a surge in demand from traders seeking regional delicacies for distribution to southern and northern markets, driven by their distinctive flavours.

Dong Thanh Hai from Canh Duong Commune of Quang Trach District (Quang Binh Province) noted the high demand for large-head hairtail in northern regions, particularly during Tet. The fish’s versatility and palatable flavour, suitable for braising or frying, contribute to its popularity and buoyant market prices, much to the satisfaction of local fishermen.

Observations at Cua Sot Fishing Port (Thach Ha district, Ha Tinh province) reveal a hive of activity, with traders and locals arriving early with equipment and transport to purchase seafood for processing and distribution in time for Tet.

Fisherman Nguyen Loc confirmed the abundance of high-value species at the port, mostly frozen specialties commanding strong prices, bringing considerable satisfaction to the fishing community.

In Hoang Mai Town (Nghe An Province), Chairman Phan Van Hai of the Quynh Lap Fisheries Association reported that mackerel and shrimp remain the most sought-after seafood items during Tet, popular both for personal consumption and as gifts.

In Quang Binh Province, Pham The Vu, a fisherman from Bao Ninh Commune (Dong Hoi City), noted the demand for scat fish and a locally known, less desirable fish. These species fetch prices of up to VND900,000 ($35.5) per kilogram, with catches selling out rapidly.

Ca Mau: Dried shrimp prices reach record highs as Tet is approaching In Ca Mau Province, prices for the regional specialty, dried shrimp, have seen a significant surge as Tet draws near. Premium dried tiger prawn commands prices of VND1.8-1.9 million ($71) per kilogram, with second-grade shrimp priced at VND1.3-1.4 million ($55) per kilogram, representing a year-on-year increase of VND100,000-200,000 ($6) per kilogram and reaching record highs. Other Ca Mau specialties, including sea crab, salted three-striped crab (ba khia), dried snakehead fish, and shrimp crackers, are also in high demand during Tet, although prices have remained relatively stable compared to the previous year. Director Le Minh Sang of Song Dam Cooperative (sited in Tan Dan Commune, Dam Doi District, Ca Mau Province) attributed the dried shrimp price increase to a poor harvest, resulting in lower availability, and higher prices of raw tiger prawns, which has subsequently impacted the price of the finished product. The scarcity of raw materials has also led some processing facilities to limit order intake. Ca Mau Province currently boasts over 100 dried shrimp production facilities. In 2021, Ca Mau dried shrimp was recognised as one of Vietnam’s top 100 regional gift specialties, and in 2023, the craft of dried shrimp production in Ca Mau Province was designated an intangible cultural heritage by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.

By staff writers – Translated by Thanh Tam