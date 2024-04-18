Central mountainous district hit by hailstones after heatwave

Chairman Tran Duy Dung of the People's Committee of Nam Tra My District in Quang Nam Province today said that the district was pummeled area after a heatwave.

Accordingly, at about 2:30 p.m. on the same day, thunderstorms accompanied by hail appeared in Tra Mai and Tra Tap communes of Nam Tra My District. Many local people were very surprised because they had not seen hail for 10 years.

According to local inhabitants, the hail hit the area in about 5-10 minutes. Hail and tornadoes damaged some people's crops and knocked down some signs.

Chairman Tran Duy Dung said that the authorities are currently assessing the damage after this hail storm. However, due to the rain in the central area, the possibility of damage is low. Furthermore, the rain gave temporary relief to the area's heatwave.

According to the Quang Nam Provincial Hydrometeorological Center, through satellite cloud image monitoring, lightning positioning and weather radar products, localities such as Dien Ban, Dai Loc, Dong Giang, Tay Giang, Nam Giang, Phuoc Son, South Tra My, North Tra My, Hiep Duc, Tien Phuoc, Phu Ninh, Nui Thanh and coastal areas where convective clouds exist and develop.

Thereby, the center warns of the possibility of showers and thunderstorms for the above localities, which can then be expanded to neighboring localities. During a thunderstorm, residents need to be alert to tornadoes, lightning, hail, partial heavy rain and strong winds.

By Nguyen Cuong – Translated By Anh Quan