Central Highlands traffic connection: Speeding up key projects

Due to the geographical features, the transportation infrastructure connecting the Central Highlands with neighboring areas cannot depend on waterways and has limited potential for railway development. As a result, both the government and the residents are eagerly anticipating the progress of the ongoing high-speed highway projects.

Motivation from the Khanh Hoa - Buon Ma Thuot Expressway project

The Central Highlands region has the lowest percentage of highways in the country, with only 19km currently in operation since 2008, connecting Lien Khuong to Prenn (from Lien Khuong Airport to Da Lat City). Therefore, the construction of new expressway projects will serve as a catalyst for this region to establish robust connections with other areas, fostering the future development and progress of the Central Highlands.

Recently, construction of the Khanh Hoa - Buon Ma Thuot Highway Project has commenced, spanning a total length of over 117km. The project originates from Nam Van Phong Port (Ninh Hoa Town, Khanh Hoa Province) and concludes at Hoa Dong Commune (Krong Pak District, Dak Lak Province). The overall investment for this endeavor amounts to nearly VND22 trillion. As stated by the Project Management Board for Traffic Construction Infrastructure Investment and Rural Agricultural Development of Dak Lak Province, the Khanh Hoa - Buon Ma Thuot Highway Project traverses 11 communes across Ea Kar, Krong Pak, and Cu Kuin districts, encompassing a land area of over 393 hectares. The project is expected to stimulate socio-economic development, so it makes land the clearance process smooth and garners unanimous support from local residents.

According to Mr. Pham Ngoc Nghi, Chairman of the People's Committee of Dak Lak Province, the project holds a crucial role in unlocking and leveraging the potential and strengths of both provinces and the entire region. Serving as a strategic route, it connects the forests to the sea, bridging the Central Highlands with the South Central Coast and establishing an important East-West transportation corridor. Once the project is operational, it will make a substantial contribution to socioeconomic development while bolstering the defense and security of both provinces and the South Central Coast - Central Highlands region.

Urgency of Gia Nghia - Chon Thanh Expressway project

In Dak Nong Province, the local government is currently expediting preparations for the construction commencement of the Gia Nghia (Dak Nong Province) - Chon Thanh (Binh Phuoc Province) expressway project, scheduled to start by the end of 2023 through a public-private partnership (PPP) model. This project spans approximately 127km and is a part of the North-South Expressway West, which was approved by the Prime Minister as a crucial component of Vietnam's road network planning from 2021 to 2030, with a vision to 2050. The project is entrusted to the People's Committee of Binh Phuoc Province as the investor, with an estimated total investment exceeding VND26 trillion and a six-lane scale.

Mr. Le Trong Yen, Vice Chairman of the People's Committee of Dak Nong Province, emphasizes that the Gia Nghia - Chon Thanh Expressway project holds significant importance as it acts as a driving force for the development of the province's three key economic sectors: the aluminum industry, high-tech agriculture, and tourism. Moreover, the project plays a vital role in linking the strengths of the Central Highlands with the Southeast region and Ho Chi Minh City, creating a breakthrough for the province to develop rapidly and sustainably.

In Lam Dong Province, following the government's approval of the investment plan for the Tan Phu - Bao Loc Expressway project under the PPP model, the province has been actively accelerating the implementation of various measures simultaneously to enable construction to commence in early September 2023. This project spans approximately 66km, with 11km in Tan Phu District, Dong Nai Province, and 55km in Lam Dong Province, and requires a total investment of VND17.2 trillion. Currently, 25km out of the total 55km have been marked, with approximately 250 piles already in place. Likewise, the Bao Loc - Lien Khuong Expressway project, covering a distance of 74km and estimated to require an investment exceeding VND19 trillion, is also being expedited by the province in order to begin construction in early 2024.

To accelerate the implementation of expressway projects in the province, the People's Committee of Lam Dong Province recently proposed to the Prime Minister and the Ministry of Planning and Investment to allow for a shortened bidding process for certain consultancy packages within the projects. These packages involve tasks such as reviewing feasibility study reports, conducting environmental impact assessments, and providing consultancy services for mineral exploration to obtain licenses for material extraction. Additionally, Mr. Tran Van Hiep, Chairman of the People's Committee of Lam Dong Province, emphasized the expansion of the Prenn Pass project to ensure smooth two-way traffic flow. This project holds significant importance in guaranteeing traffic safety and serves as the starting and ending points for the soon-to-be-implemented expressway routes, including Dau Giay - Tan Phu, Tan Phu - Bao Loc, and Bao Loc - Lien Khuong.