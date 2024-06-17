Central Highlands expressways experience sluggish progress

The Component Project No.3 of the Khanh Hoa - Buon Ma Thuot Expressway is currently under construction for the road foundation through Krong Pak district in Dak Lak Province.

The Central Highlands region currently has only about 19 kilometers of expressway, which runs through Lam Dong Province, connecting Lien Khuong Airport to Da Lat City. Other projects are either progressing slowly or have remained on paper for many years. Compared to other regions, the Central Highlands is significantly lagging in terms of expressway network development in Vietnam.

Long wait for groundbreaking

After extensive preparations, the Tan Phu - Bao Loc and Bao Loc - Lien Khuong expressways were expected to start construction in 2023 in order to reduce travel time from Ho Chi Minh City to Da Lat from 7-8 hours to just over half that time. The two expressways span approximately 140 kilometers in total and require an investment of over VND35 trillion. They are also part of the Dau Giay - Lien Khuong Expressway, which connects Lam Dong, Dong Nai, and Ho Chi Minh City.

According to the plan, the entire expressway system will have four lanes meeting Class A expressway standards, with a designed speed of 100 km/h. To date, Lam Dong Province has completed procedures for converting forest land use, approved the policy framework for compensation, support, and resettlement, and submitted feasibility study reports and basic designs for appraisal. Additionally, the province has proactively conducted inventories and calculations for land clearance volumes and scope, as well as prepared investments for resettlement areas. Regarding State budget allocations, the Tan Phu - Bao Loc Expressway project has been allocated VND466.05 billion for 2023 and nearly VND1.58 trillion for 2024.

Similarly, the Bao Loc - Lien Khuong Expressway project has been allocated VND949.9 billion from the State budget for 2024, but these funds have not yet been disbursed as the project is still in the investment preparation stage. Mr. Vo Ngoc Minh Phat, Deputy Director of the Lam Dong Provincial Transport Project Management Board, stated, "The board is actively coordinating with the project investor and relevant agencies to accelerate the project's progress as committed. However, the appraisal authority for the documents and procedures of the Tan Phu - Bao Loc Expressway segment lies with the central ministries and agencies, which has affected the proposed timeline."

Specifically, according to the investment policy approved by the Prime Minister in Decision No.1386/QD-TTg on November 10, 2022, the area designated for forest land conversion was 186.21 hectares. However, due to route adjustments made during the feasibility study report phase, the area for forest land conversion for this project has been reduced to 172.65 hectares, a decrease of 13.56 hectares.

According to Mr. Nguyen Thanh Chuong, Director of the Lam Dong Provincial Transport Project Management Board, since they have not been assigned as the investor for the Tan Phu - Bao Loc Expressway construction project, there is no legal basis to open a project account at the State Treasury. Additionally, this project has not been approved, so there is no legal basis to pay for the consulting services needed to develop the policy framework for compensation, support, and resettlement.

Regarding the Bao Loc - Lien Khuong Expressway construction project (Phase 1, under a public-private partnership), Mr. Pham Minh Duc, General Director of Phuong Trang Infrastructure Investment JSC, representing the investor consortium, suggested that Lam Dong Province implement mechanisms to increase the proportion of State investment, share revenue, allocate material storage sites, provide funding for resettlement infrastructure construction, and expedite legal procedures and compensation policies for land clearance. Specifically, he proposed increasing the State budget contribution to 49.5 percent of the total investment, with the investor contributing 50.5 percent.

Previously, on April 19, 2024, the Lam Dong Provincial People's Council issued a resolution allocating approximately 39.7 percent of the project funding from the State budget, equivalent to about VND7.761 trillion, with the remaining funds to be raised by the investors. In response to this proposal, Acting Secretary of the Lam Dong Provincial Party Committee, Nguyen Thai Hoc, tasked the Party Civil Affairs Committee of the Provincial People's Committee and the leaders of the Lam Dong Provincial People's Committee with directing relevant agencies to continue assessing the province's actual resources. They were also instructed to propose mechanisms and policies that ensure alignment with the Tan Phu - Bao Loc Expressway and comply with legal regulations. Acting Secretary Nguyen Thai Hoc emphasized that Lam Dong Province is committed to accelerating the investment in the two expressway projects, to begin construction in December 2024.

Stagnancy due to land clearance issues

Meanwhile, at Component Project No.2 of the Khanh Hoa - Buon Ma Thuot Expressway, managed by Project Management Unit 6 under the Ministry of Transport, a fleet of machinery from various contractors has been gathered, yet construction has not commenced due to unresolved land clearance issues. Mr. Trinh Trung Luong, Project Executive Director of Dat Phuong Group, reported that their contract includes a 2km segment comprising one tunnel and three bridges within Component Project No.2 (part of the Phase 1 development of the Khanh Hoa - Buon Ma Thuot Expressway. Since the project's groundbreaking on June 18, 2023, the company has not received the necessary land clearance to proceed with construction. The delay is attributed to all designated areas being located within natural forest land, complicating the forest land use conversion process and impacting the project's timeline.

Mr. Phan Tat Thanh, Executive Director for Component Project No.2, highlighted that some contractors are unable to start construction due to 45 hectares of natural forest land, equivalent to over 10 kilometers in length, causing delays. Although authorities have initiated the process to convert forest land use, they are currently addressing the timber inventory within the 45-hectare forest area, which delays the land handover for construction and affects the project timeline.

Meanwhile, at Component Project No.3, overseen by the Dak Lak Provincial Project Management Board, challenges persist as only eight waste disposal sites have received approval from the provincial People's Committee. Of these, four dumping sites comply with district land use planning, while the remaining four await adjustment of local land use planning and scheduling. The inability to secure suitable disposal sites prevents highway construction contractors from commencing foundational roadwork, thereby impacting project progress.

The Khanh Hoa - Buon Ma Thuot Expressway project spans 117.5km in total length and involves an investment of nearly VND22 trillion, divided into three component projects. Component project 1 covers approximately 32km within Khanh Hoa Province, managed by the Khanh Hoa Provincial People's Committee. Component project 2 extends about 37.5km across Khanh Hoa and Dak Lak provinces, overseen by the Ministry of Transport. Component project 3 stretches over 48km within Dak Lak Province, under the management of the Dak Lak Provincial People's Committee.

According to a leader from the Dak Lak Provincial Project Management Board, the investor has proposed 28 temporary waste disposal sites, pending approval from the provincial People's Committee. The Dak Lak Provincial People's Committee has tasked the Department of Natural Resources and Environment to coordinate with relevant units to urgently resolve the waste disposal issue, ensuring that construction contractors can maintain project timelines.

Meanwhile, in Khanh Hoa Province, the Provincial Project Management Board has reported that land clearance for Package 1 of the Khanh Hoa - Buon Ma Thuot Expressway project is now over 168 hectares, representing 74 percent of the total required area. This land has been handed over to contractors for construction. In Construction Package 1 (Km0+00 - Km 22+00), Son Hai Group is currently engaged in laying road foundations and drainage systems.

Furthermore, Son Hai Group has deployed manpower and equipment to prepare the terrain and lay the road foundations. In Contract Package 2, covering 10km and managed by a consortium of four contractors, construction progress has been hindered by land clearance issues. According to the Khanh Hoa Provincial Project Management Board, to complete the 32km Khanh Hoa - Buon Ma Thuot Expressway section within Khanh Hoa Province, local authorities need to clear 228 hectares of land.

Vice Chairman Vo Ngoc Hiep of the Lam Dong Provincial People's Committee has directed the Department of Planning and Investment to collaborate with the Departments of Transport, Finance, and Natural Resources and Environment, as well as the Provincial Project Management Board of Transport, to expedite the completion of feasibility studies, infrastructure designs, and environmental impact assessments for the Tan Phu - Bao Loc and Bao Loc - Lien Khuong Expressway projects. Lam Dong Province has also instructed localities affected by these expressways to prepare ahead and enhance their organizational capacity by augmenting personnel to effectively manage tasks, such as compensation, land clearance, and resettlement. Additionally, the Lam Dong Provincial People's Committee has instructed advisory units to assist in establishing a new Steering Committee for the Tan Phu - Bao Loc and Bao Loc - Lien Khuong expressways to ensure efficient project management and implementation.

By Doan Kien, Mai Cuong, Cong Nhan – Translated by Thuy Doan