Celebs with misconduct to be restricted in appearance

The Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism (MCST) will closely coordinate with the Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC) to handle celebrities and internet influencers who violate the law and traditional customs.

In the third quarter regular press conference of the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism, Mr. Nguyen Thanh Son, Deputy Director General of the Department of Legal Affairs, announced that the Ministry has closely coordinated with the Ministry of Information and Communications to discuss measures to punish artists who violate of the laws and conduct behavior that is contrary to traditional habits and customs.

Accordingly, in cases where artists and influencers violate the code of conduct, engage in dishonest advertising, or provide false information to the public, both ministries will not only enforce legal regulations but also consider limiting their appearance and activities.

Mr. Nguyen Thanh Son informed that the two ministries have finished compiling rules on punishing celebrities that break the laws and gathering feedback from the Ministry of Public Security, the Ministry of Justice, and relevant authorities. They are currently awaiting approval and it is expected to be done by the end of this year.

Regarding the policy for handling artists who violate advertising regulations, during the press conference, Mrs. Ninh Thi Thu Huong, Head of the Grassroots Culture Department under the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism, mentioned that the Law on Advertising already contains provisions on the content and form of advertising. However, recently there have been many advertisements that do not comply with the product's features and quality.

Furthermore, many celebrities have participated in advertising without verifying the product's quality. In such cases, Government authorities will impose stricter sanctions because false advertising by renowned artists can negatively affect many customers who admire them.