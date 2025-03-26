Celebrating 50th National Reunification, Vietnam’s youth act to shape future

Vietnamese youth are embracing their pioneering role in national development, balancing historical awareness with modern innovation to shape the country’s future.

Youth Union organizations in HCMC jointly organized the “March Border” program in Tay Ninh Province on March 25, 2025 (Photo: SGGP)

Commemorative initiatives marking five decades of national reunification

While the contributions of youth are not confined to the month of March, it is undeniable that this period witnesses an amplified discourse on youth advocacy, fortitude, and the proactive engagement of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (Youth Union in short). Aligned with the nation’s progression into a novel trajectory, young individuals are anticipating the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and the Reunification of the Nation (April 30, 1975 - April 30, 2025).

Deputy Secretary Trinh Le Nhu Thao of the HCMC Department of Tourism Youth Union, recipient of the National Outstanding Young Cadre, Civil Servant, and Public Employee Award 2024, explained that the Department of Tourism Youth Union, in collaboration with the District 1 Youth Union, recently organized the “Young Leaders - Proud of 50 Years of Historic Spring” initiative, encompassing activities such as immersive tours of the city’s iconic landmarks, critical analyses of urban tourism, and the launch of the “50 Years of Youth - Continuing Heroic Historical Story” program.

The Youth Union of the HCMC Department of Construction is actively pursuing initiatives that bolster professional development and align projects with strategic political objectives. This includes providing guidance on administrative procedures, aimed at elevating public and business satisfaction.

Secretary Nguyen Tran Anh Vu of the above Youth Union, a 2023 Outstanding Young Citizen awardee, reported that their Youth Volunteer Team has successfully processed over 1,000 public and business inquiries since its establishment in 2022.

Looking ahead, the department plans to host a forum connecting young civil servants and implement extensive social welfare programs to support policy-beneficiary families, showcasing the union’s dual focus on professional advancement and community engagement. These efforts underscore the youth union’s commitment to both individual growth and societal contribution.

Leveraging their expertise, the Youth Union of the HCMC Department of Culture and Sports have created artistic works commemorating the city’s 50-year developmental trajectory. These productions, conceived, performed, and filmed by Youth Union members, are disseminated via social media and showcased at significant municipal political events.

The Youth Union of SGGP Newspaper is visiting and delivering gifts to express gratitude to Heroic Vietnamese Mother Dang Thi Thu in Cu Chi District of HCMC (Photo: SGGP)

Missions and fortitude

Vietnam’s sustained progress throughout its history is attributable to the pioneering spirit of its successive generations. In the contemporary context, this legacy is bestowed upon the youth, demanding heightened standards and novel competencies.

Youth fortitude is manifested not only through patriotism and a general pioneering attitude but also through adaptability and a robust foundation in scientific and technological literacy, essential for driving innovation and national digital transformation without succumbing to the influence of the digital sphere.

According to Secretary Nguyen Tran Anh Vu, the imperative for contemporary youth lies in the acquisition of knowledge, mastery of modern scientific and technological advancements, and their practical application.

Pham Quang Thang, Secretary of the Youth Union of the HCMC Hi-tech Agricultural Park Management Board and recipient of the Outstanding Young Citizen of HCMC 2022 award, emphasized the significance of preserving national identity and disseminating core cultural values. Youth must actively engage in learning, selectively adopt constructive elements from globalization, and utilize technology to promote traditional values.

Secretary Nguyen Thi Hoai Phuong of the HCMC Department of Culture and Sports Youth Union cum Deputy Director of the HCMC Cultural Center, acknowledged the challenges in engaging youth in the Youth Union and Association amidst the plethora of educational, professional, and recreational options.

She advocated for the revitalization of programs to align with the interests and practical needs of youth, including the integration of technology and social media platforms such as TikTok, Facebook, and YouTube for message dissemination, coupled with experiential activities such as startup workshops, team-building exercises, and content creation competitions.

“When activities deliver tangible value and Youth Union officials demonstrate sufficient fortitude, young people will naturally engage with this Union. Possessing adequate fortitude, knowledge, and national pride, young people will preserve their Vietnamese identity and contribute to the global dissemination of Vietnamese values.” Secretary Pham Quang Thang of the Youth Union of the HCMC Hi-tech Agricultural Park Management Board

By Tieu Tan – Translated by Thanh Tam