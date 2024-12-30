Cau Xeo Street drainage system in Tan Phu District inaugurated

A drainage system project for Cau Xeo Street, from Go Dau Street to Tan Ky Tan Quy Street, was put into operation on December 30 morning.

A ceremony to inaugurate the drainage system project for Cau Xeo Street, from Go Dau Street to Tan Ky Tan Quy Street, in Tan Phu District (Photo: SGGP/ Quoc Hung)

On the morning of December 30, the Urban Infrastructure Construction Investment Project Management Board of Ho Chi Minh City in collaboration with the People's Committee of Tan Phu District held a ceremony to inaugurate the drainage system project for Cau Xeo Street.

The project's investment capital is nearly VND24 billion (US$942,484), aiming to enhance drainage capacity for the area, synchronize with related projects, improve the local environment and gradually complete the city's drainage network.

In his speech at the inauguration ceremony, Vice Chairman of the People's Committee of Tan Phu District Nguyen Quoc Binh stated that after the completion and operation, the drainage system project is likely to effectively resolve the area's waterlogging issues on the main street and its tributary roads.

By Quoc Hung- Translated by Huyen Huong