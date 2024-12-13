Catholic solidarity committee holds Christmas gathering in HCMC

The Central Committee for Solidarity of Vietnamese Catholics held a gathering in Ho Chi Minh City (HCMC) on the evening of December 12, marking Christmas 2024 and New Year 2025.

HCMC's leaders offer flowers to congratulate the Central Committee for Solidarity of Vietnamese Catholics. (Photo: SGGP)

Attending the meeting were Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee cum Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in the city Nguyen Phuoc Loc, Standing Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Duong Ngoc Hai, Deputy Head of the municipal Party Committee's Commission for Mass Mobilization Tran Xuan Dien, Vice Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in Ho Chi Minh City Pham Minh Tuan, Priest Tran Xuan Manh, President of the Central Committee for Solidarity of Vietnamese Catholics (CSVC), along with dignitaries and followers and leaders of the chapters of the Vietnam Fatherland Front in 42 provinces and cities across the country.

Priest Tran Xuan Manh, President of the Central Committee for Solidarity of Vietnamese Catholics (CSVC) speaks at the meeting. (Photo: SGGP)

Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee cum Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in the city Nguyen Phuoc Loc extended Christmas and New Year greetings to Priest Tran Xuan Manh and delegates participating in the gathering.

Mr. Nguyen Phuoc Loc expressed his sincere thanks to the Central Committee for Solidarity of Vietnamese Catholics for supporting the Ho Chi Minh City Committee for Solidarity of Vietnamese Catholics, the municipal Party, the government, and the people during the city's building and development process. This shows the strength of the national Great Solidarity Bloc associated with the power of the entire political system.

Delegates attend the gathering. (Photo: SGGP)

According to the Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in Ho Chi Minh City, 2024 is the first year the Central Committee for Solidarity of Vietnamese Catholics has implemented a program featuring activities covering various fields of economy, culture, and society and charity events, contributing to improving public knowledge and implementing the pastoral direction for 2024.

The program's highlights include the mass mobilization to build new rural and civilized urban areas, live a “good life and beautiful religion,” participate in a patriotic emulation movement, emphasize Catholics' civic responsibilities, strengthen the rule of law, and ensure social discipline.

Delegates attend the gathering. (Photo: SGGP)

He hoped that the Central Committee for Solidarity of Vietnamese Catholics would continue to cooperate with the Committee for Solidarity of Vietnamese Catholics of provinces and cities to build strong localities, including Ho Chi Minh City, as well as join hands with the southern metropolis and other provinces and cities nationwide to care for and improve the lives of the people.

By Thu Hoai—Translated by Kim Khanh