Cars to carry President Vladimir Putin appear on Hanoi roads

The cars which will carry Russian President Vladimir Putin were seen on Hanoi’s streets today.

Following the instruction of the leaders of the Ministry of Public Security, Hanoi Party Committee, Hanoi People's Committee, Hanoi City Police recently held a conference to thoroughly grasp and implement a plan to ensure security and safety of Russian President Vladimir Putin who will arrive in Hanoi Wednesday for a two-day state visit, upon the invitation of Vietnamese Communist Party Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong. Russian President Vladimir Putin’s state visit to Vietnam from June 19-20 is expected to create momentum for the bilateral ties to develop to a new height.

To ensure security and safety for the Russian Presidential delegation in the city, based on the nature and importance of the event, implementing the direction of the Central Government, the Ministry of Public Security and Hanoi authorities have developed a protection plan to ensure absolute security and safety for the Russian President.

The cars hit the road in Hanoi for Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit

Lieutenant General Nguyen Hai Trung, Director of Hanoi City Police, emphasized that the visit of the President of the Russian Federation is an event of special significance. Therefore, the city police units ensuring security and safety for the delegation is a central task and must be careful.

The Traffic Police Department of Hanoi is assigned to coordinate closely with district police in implementing traffic assurance plans, leading the delegation throughout its activities in Hanoi, increasing patrols and control, and deploying plans to relieve traffic congestion.

Under the direction of the Director of Hanoi City Police, the units focused on controlling conditions, having a coordinated handling plan and mobilizing all resources to absolutely ensure the security and safety of the Presidential delegation.

Hanoi Traffic police announced that passenger and cargo vehicles (except for authorized vehicles, buses, sanitation trucks, emergency vehicles, and fixed-route passenger vehicles) will be temporarily banned from traveling in certain roads from 7:00 a.m. on June 19 to 10:00 p.m. on June 20.

By Gia Khanh – Translated By Anh Quan