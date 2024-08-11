National

Cargo transport online platform via railway heads towards new customers

The Vietnam Railways Corporation on August 10 officially launched a cargo transport online platform for the railway sector.

Homepage of cargo transport online platform

On the platform, freight rates of the products are listed in detail to help customers choose appropriate railway transportation services.

On the opening day, the platform displayed 30 different freight services covering various routes and provided information on railway transportation services for various popular agricultural products such as rice, fish sauce, salt, cassava flour and so on for routes with both long and short distances.

According to the Vietnam Railways Corporation, the opening of railway cargo transport online platform aims to create convenience, shorten time as well as reduce procedures compared to traditional cargo transportation methods.

To register transportation, customers can visit the website https://sanhanghoa.vtds.vn to search for information on departure and arrival stations, types of cargo and product names on the demand.

By Minh Anh- Translated by Huyen Huong

