Car license plate auction to start in mid-August: ministry

The first auction for car licence plates is scheduled to take place from August 15 to 20, according to the Ministry of Public Security.

Speaking to the media at the ministry’s press meeting earlier this week, Major General Le Xuan Duc, Deputy Director of the Transport Police Department, said the list of plates to be auctioned will be posted on the national auction portal at dgts.moj.gov.vn, the public security ministry’s portal at bocongan.gov.vn, and the website of the transport police department www.csgt.vn from July 15 to 20.

Public security officers have been trained with auction and supervision skills as well as prepared the necessary infrastructure for the coming auctions, Duc said.

Clarifying illegal activities

Also at the briefing, the Ministry of Public Security ordered relevant agencies and localities to clarify reports on fraudulence and asset appropriation of a group named NLG Energy Source.

If there is any sign of violation, the ministry will investigate and impose sanctions, Colonel Dinh Viet Dung, Deputy Director of the Department of Homeland Security, said at the press conference.

The ministry has been informed about the activities of the group which was founded by Le Van Phuc in the US.

Phuc claimed to harness energy from space, which he then asserts he can put into the body to upgrade its frequency, activate stem cells and perfect the body and mind.

Phuc spread spiritual beliefs, including the conception of an invisible world parallel to each person's life.

He expanded the group’s activities in Vietnam, spreading the belief that the original energy can cure all diseases.

He also took advantage of the teachings of some religions to spread out superstitious claims and attract a large number of Vietnamese people to participate.

The Ministry of Public Security has coordinated with local police to verify and impose administrative penalties on a number of people who lured others to join illegal activities, at the same time, calling on people not to believe in superstitious activities.

The Department of Homeland Security has also warned public about the return of the religious movement called “World Mission Society Church of God”, saying that people need to be alert to avoid being taken advantage of, causing consequences to themselves, their families and society.

The public security ministry has issued a warning over the “World Mission Society Church of God” many times, Colonel Dinh Viet Dung said.

The faith group has not received organisation recognition in Vietnam. Its teachings are heretical, and superstitious, and take advantage of the teachings for personal gain, contrary to the traditional culture and customs of the country, said Dung.

The group has been cracked down on with many followers leaving. However, the “World Mission Society Church of God” has come back in some localities with leaders using more tricks to evade police investigation.

In the first half of this year, 12 gatherings and 85 followers have been discovered and received fines for causing public disorder.

The Ministry of Public Security has requested the Government's Committee for Religious Affairs and Ministry of Home Affairs to issue a notice asking the “World Mission Society Church of God” to discontinue operations in Vietnam for activities contrary to Vietnamese culture and traditions, and for violating the country's laws.

Local authorities have been asked to curb the group’s illegal activities and call on the public to leave or not join the group.

Warning over cryptocurrency

Regarding a cryptocurrency called Pi, Le Xuan Minh, Deputy Director of the Department of Cyber Security and High Technology Crime Prevention, said the cryptocurrency links to cross-border virtual currency credit activities.

He affirmed that the department is coordinating with local police to clarify activities related to transactions and payment methods of the cryptocurrency.

“There is no business that brings such high profits with such little value. Multi-level marketing and related activities pose a lot of risks to cryptocurrency investors," Minh said.

Slow VNEID implementation

Responding to public feedback on the slow speed of the e-identification app VNEID, a representative of the Department for Administrative Management of Social Order, said the recent number of registrations and logins is extremely high, especially during the peak hours from 7pm to 10pm. The speed also depends on the Internet connection or the user's phone.

The department is strengthening coordination with network operators, transmission line managers and centres to increase speed to meet public demand, he said.