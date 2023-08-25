Car license plate auction to be re-conducted in September

On the morning of August 25, Vietnam Partnership Auction (VPA) announced that following the first unsuccessful car license plate auction, the next auction will be re-conducted in September 2023.

Accordingly, the first auction for 11 car license plates held on August 22 encountered some technical issues. The auction monitor unit will contact customers who have submitted fees for auction participation to resolve the matter.

The Traffic Police Department under the Ministry of Public Security will closely monitor the vehicle-plate auction.

According to the Vietnam Partnership Auction, the deadline for making a deposit for 11 license plates has passed, and no more participants can join the event.

For the remaining car license plates in the list put up for auction, customers can continue to register for auction participation, submit application fees, and advance deposits up until three days before the session.

Previously, the SGGP Newspaper reported that the first auction for 11 car license plates could not take place as planned due to technological problems. Accordingly, the sudden surge in online auction page traffic led to a technical malfunction, preventing customers from accessing the license plate auction room.

List of 11 license plates put up for auction on August 22:

License plate of Bac Giang Province: 98A-666.66

License plate of Phu Tho Province: 19A-555.55

License plates of Hanoi: 30K-555.55 and 30K-567.89

License plate of Thanh Hoa Province: 36A-999.99

License plate of Da Nang City: 43A-799.99

License plate of Dak Lak Province: 47A-599.99

License plate of Ho Chi Minh City: 51K-888.88

License plate of Can Tho City: 65A-399.99

License plate of Bac Ninh Province: 99A-666.66

License plate of Hai Phong City: 15K-188.88