Doctors successfully perform rare heart procedure on Cambodian toddler

On June 17, City Children's Hospital reported the successful intervention for a 3.5 year old boy with Cambodian national suffering from a severe congenital heart condition.

Dr. Tran Cong Bao Phung (R) and the family members of the boy patient (Photo: the hospital)

According to medical records, the Cambodian boy was diagnosed with a large atrial septal defect (ASD), a common congenital heart anomaly. After receiving advice to seek specialized treatment abroad, the family traveled to Vietnam.

Upon examination at City Children's Hospital, an echocardiogram revealed a 16mm atrial septal defect. The child’s right heart chambers were significantly dilated due to prolonged volume overload. Of particular concern was the child’s physical development; the boy weighed only 11kg at 3.5 years old, significantly below the typical weight range of 13 to 15kg for that age.

Following a thorough clinical evaluation, the cardiovascular intervention team decided to close the defect using a device delivered via cardiac catheterization.

Dr. Tran Cong Bao Phung, Head of the hospital's Cardiovascular Intervention Unit, noted that the case was particularly complex due to the size of the defect relative to the patient's small stature. Closing a 16mm hole in an 11kg child presented significant technical challenges.

Furthermore, as the patient was a foreign national without health insurance, the medical team had to carefully balance medical necessity with cost-effective choices for the necessary surgical equipment.

Thanks to careful preparation and the team’s expertise, the procedure was a success. The defect was completely closed, the device was secured, and no complications were reported. Just two days later, the child was discharged with a markedly improved cardiac condition.

The successful intervention provides the child with a chance for improved development, enabling better feeding, weight gain, and the ability to catch up with peers in growth.

Dr. Phung emphasized that while atrial septal defects are common, many children do not show clear symptoms in the early stages. He advises parents to seek a pediatric cardiology consultation if a child exhibits signs such as poor weight gain, recurrent respiratory infections, reduced exercise tolerance, or if an abnormal heart murmur is detected. Early detection and treatment are essential to prevent long-term complications and ensure normal development.

By Giao Linh - Translated by Anh Quan