Can Tho hosts sports activities marking 20 years of becoming centrally-run city

The Mekong Delta city of Can Tho will hold sports activities to celebrate the 20th anniversary of its becoming a centrally-run city and National Day (September 2), the municipal authorities announced in a press conference on August 18.

Speaking at the press conference, Deputy Director of the Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism of Can Tho City, Truong Cong Quoc Viet said that the events will be an opportunity for the city to promote its images to domestic and foreign visitors, contributing to the tourism development of the region in general and Can Tho particularly.

Accordingly, the National Motor Racing Championship will take place at Can Tho Stadium on September 2 with the participation of 56 racers from 39 motorcycle clubs across the country.

The third Composite Boat Championship which is scheduled to take place on September 3-4 attracts nearly 100 racers from 12 organizations of provinces and cities in the region, including Can Tho, Ca Mau, Kien Giang, Long An, Dong Thap, Hau Giang, and HCMC

Can Tho Heritage Marathon 2023 expected to lure around 5,000 runners will be organized on December 3.