Can Tho city works to attract Japanese investment

A seminar was held in Can Tho on June 17 to call for Japanese investment in spheres where the Mekong Delta city has demands.

Speaking at the event, Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Van Hong said Can Tho is now home to six Japanese-invested projects worth US$1.35 billion, helping Japan rank first in the city in terms of registered capital.

The city's export value to Japan reached US$40.6 million in the first four months of this year, with export staples mostly being seafood, apparel, farm produce, steel and steel products, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, feathers, and others, while its import turnover was estimated at US$9.8 million, with key products being pharmaceutical raw materials, fabrics, leather, machinery, and equipment.

Nobuyuki Matsumoto, Chief Representative of the Japan External Trade Organisation (JETRO) in Ho Chi Minh City, said Can Tho now boasts seven universities and serves as a major human resources training center in the Mekong Delta, making it attractive for enterprises. The city's workforce, particularly in the field of information technology, is highly sought after for skills in digital transformation, automation, smart factories, mechanical engineering, and electrical engineering.

Deputy Consul General of Japan in Ho Chi Minh City Ogawa Megumi said several Japanese firms have invested in food processing in Can Tho as the city has abundant natural resources in agriculture and aquaculture from the Mekong River.

She hoped that when the construction of expressways is completed in the future, the transportation of goods from Can Tho to Ho Chi Minh City, the largest market, will become easier.