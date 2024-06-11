Can Gio to be developed into high-quality ecotourism leisure urban area

Can Gio District in HCMC has set a target of developing into a high-quality ecotourism and leisure urban area with regional competitiveness by 2030.

A corner of Can Gio District (Photo: SGGP)

Vice Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee Bui Xuan Cuong has recently signed Decision No. 2040/QD-UBND on implementing the "Strategy for sustainable exploitation and use of resources and protection of the seas and islands environment until 2030, with a vision to 2050" in the city.

Under the plan, the city will give priority to developing tourism, sea tourism, port and maritime economy, coastal urban areas, aquaculture and seafood exploitation, ocean energy exploitation, renewable energy, new marine economic sectors, and improving the quality of life and livelihoods of residents

Can Gio District will be developed into a regional and international ecotourism leisure urban area with regional competitiveness by 2030.

The strategy also focuses on managing and protecting marine and coastal ecosystems, ensuring an aquaculture growth rate of 2.2 – 2.5 percent per year, Planting forests along coastlines, preserving biodiversity in coastal forests, and improving the quality of the environment and degraded areas.

In 2050, marine and island resources will be responsibly exploited and efficiently utilized, aiming to develop Can Gio District into a locality with the strengths of a marine area, having green growth, a pristine sea, a society in harmony with nature, and marine biodiversity that is preserved.

By Quoc Hung – Translated by Kim Khanh