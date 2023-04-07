Can Gio needs remove obstacles in implementation of public investment plan

A supervision delegation of the HCMC People’s Council led by Vice Chairman of the municipal People's Council Nguyen Van Dung monitored public investment projects in Can Gio District on April 6.

As of March 2023, the HCMC People’s Council passed the district’s medium-term public investment plan for the 2021-2025 period with 367 projects worth VND3,077 billion (US$132 million).

Among these projects were 315 construction works that are delayed due to slow site clearance and adjustment of investment procedures. Around 127 projects have only disbursed 13 percent of the allocated capital plan in 2021-2022.

Under the medium-term public investment plan for the 2021-2025 period, Can Gio District has 362 transition projects. By March 2023, the locality has 285 projects completed and put into operation, achieving 78 percent completion rates.

Therefore, the People’s Committee of Can Gio District proposed the HCMC People’s Council consider and arrange a medium-term public investment plan for the 2021-2025 period for urgent projects of the district, resettlement implementation project to relocate 1,280 affected households living along rivers, coastal and low-lying areas to avoid natural disasters, construction projects of Hoa Hiep, Dong Tranh and Vam Sat 2 residential areas, and Can Gio Bridge.

Vice Chairman of the HCMC People's Council Nguyen Van Dung suggested Can Gio District promptly check and closely coordinate with departments to remove obstacles of delayed projects, focus on solving site clearance challenges to accelerate the progress of projects, actively propose solutions for the approved projects that have not been implemented yet to ensure the effective use of public investment capital and avoid adjusting project schedule.

The district needs to submit a detailed report on relocating 1,280 households to the HCMC People’s Council and the Department of Economy and Budget, he added.