HCMC People’s Council inspects progress of public investment projects

Chairwoman of the People's Council of Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Thi Le led the inspection team.

At the working session with the delegation, Chairman of Phu Nhuan District People's Committee Nguyen Dong Tung proposed the People's Council and departments to accelerate three state-funded projects including the renovation and expansion of Truong Quoc Dung Street, the construction project of a hospital in Phu Nhuan District and Children's House in Phu Nhuan District.

Besides, the Chairman of Phu Nhuan District People's Committee also mentioned some difficulties in terms of mechanism and capital in implementing alley expansion projects after encouraging people to donate land.

Regarding mechanism and capital, a representative of the HCMC Department of Planning and Investment said that currently, three alley expansion projects in Phu Nhuan district have been assigned by the municipal People's Council to prepare for investment, but so far the department has not been able to submit it to the city People's Committee because city leaders directed that districts are grouped projects with a small total investment into large projects to reduce investment procedures.

Deputy Director of the Department of Transport in Ho Chi Minh City Phan Cong Bang said that with the new regulations, many alley expansion projects were assigned to the department to set up investment policies.

Not only in alley expansion projects, currently school projects in the district are facing many problems as well.

According to a representative of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Education and Training, projects in Phu Nhuan District built on an existing foundation with a small area, according to the regulations on standard facilities of schools, cannot meet the requirements; subsequently, the department has sent its proposal to the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee to ask for solutions to remove the problem.

In this regard, Chairwoman of the People's Council of Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Thi Le said that in this inner city, it is impossible to find out a large area enough for building a school according to the present regulations; therefore, no kindergarten in this inner city will be built.

She thus requested the Department of Education and Training to survey the reality to plan the education project and propose to remove current obstacles. Similar to alley expansion projects, Ms. Nguyen Thi Le, land price in the inner city is expensive, people have actively donated land, but construction projects can’t be done due to overlapped regulations. She suggested that departments and agencies must work with administrations in districts to propose solutions to remove and facilitate the implementation of projects.

With the projects proposed by Phu Nhuan District, the Chairwoman proposed the Department of Planning and Investment to review the projects that have allocated capital or have investment policies but so far have been slow. Priority should be given to urgent projects including the expansion project of 2 Hospitals in Phu Nhuan District. She disclosed the Standing People's Council of Ho Chi Minh City will work with districts on the progress of public investment implementation in the city starting from April 4.