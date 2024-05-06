CAAV explains high surge in domestic airline tickets

The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) has just submitted a report to the Ministry of Transport regarding the current status of domestic airfare in the first four months of the year.

Of which, the CAAV explained a high surge in domestic airline tickets.

According to the CAAV, from the beginning of 2024 up to now, the average airline ticket prices of economy class for some routes including taxes and fees of Vietnamese airlines have been increased over the same period last year, but still complying with charge rate framework for passenger transportation services on domestic flight routes following the regulations.



The CAAV explained that the high rise in the price of airline tickets is a global trend under impacts of soaring fuel prices, fluctuation in exchange rates, engine recall of Pratt&Whitney (PW) manufacturer, increase in aircraft rental costs and the situation regarding air transportation supply and demand.

It is predicted that the supply-demand imbalance in the aviation sector will continue during the peak of summer 2024 which should cause pressure to the prices of domestic airline tickets, notably ticket prices on routes connecting tourism sites.

In the first three months of the year, the output of Vietnamese airlines gained more than 13 million passengers, decreasing by five percent over the same period of 2023. Of which, domestic transportation reached more than 8.5 million passengers, reducing by 18 percent; international transportation gained 4.5 million passengers, up 35.5 percent.

By Minh Anh- Translated by Huyen Huong